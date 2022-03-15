The lowest Surface Laptop Studio prices in March 2022

Getting one of the best Surface Laptop Studio deals is a great idea for any creative professional looking to get a premium desktop alternative that can handle all sorts of intense work, and also configures as a tablet and laptop. On this page, we've pulled together all the best options from around the world, so you can get the best Surface Laptop Studio price available.

The Surface Studio Laptop for Business is Microsoft's latest laptop/tablet hybrid aimed at professionals. It boasts the most powerful specs of all Microsoft laptops to date, with the higher spec model featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA RTX A2000 GPU, 32GB RAM and 2TB removable SSD. Add to that a 3:2 ratio, 14.4-inch touchscreen display that has a 120Hz refresh rate, and you've got a pretty handy device.

There are plenty of configurations available with the Surface Studio laptop, ranging from the entry level of Intel i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD model all the way to the i7, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD version (the latter being more than twice the price of the former: $1,599.99/£1,529 compared to $3,099.99/£3,509).

The best Surface Laptop Studio prices

