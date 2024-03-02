The newest, biggest MacBook Air is at a record low price in Best Buy's flash sale

Best Buy is running a three-day flash sale this weekend, and the great news is that the 2023 15-inch MacBook Air is back down to record low price of $999, a $300 saving from the Apple's retail price of $1,299. This is a laptop that tops several of our own buying guides for creative hardware since we've found it to provide the best of both worlds: screen size and portability.

Until this release the super svelte MacBook Air had only come in a 13-inch form. That's super portable, but a 13-inch screen can feel pretty cramped if you're using design software or video editing programs. In our MacBook Air 15-inch review, we hailed this larger 15-inch device as an ideal compromise for many creatives.

We've seen this sale price before, back in December and January, but it hasn't been beaten yet, and we don't expect it will be. The base model has just 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, but for more demanding workflows, Best Buy also has $400 off the 16GB MacBook Air 15 with 1TB SSD, now at a record low price of $1,499.

The best MacBook Air M2 (15-inch, 2023) deal today

MacBook Air M2 (15-inch, 2023, 8GB)

Was: $1,299

Now: $999 at Best Buy

Save: $300 Overview: We think the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is a great choice for creatives that want a thin, light laptop with enough screen space to be able to comfortably work in a range of creative software and excellent battery life. It's one of the thinnest and lightest 15-inch laptops around. And while it might not be as powerful as a MacBook Pro, but the M2 chip makes light work of photoediting and can handle video editing workflows too. Key features: Display: 15-inch (2880 x 1864) | Processor: Apple M2 Chip (8-core)| RAM: 8GB|SSD: 256GB |Weight: 3.3 lb / 1.5 kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port. Release date: August 2023. Price history: This is not the first time we've seen this low price for the 15-inch MacBook Air, as it was previously $999 back in December 2023. Still, this remains the lowest price on record and is unlikely to be beaten any time soon. Note that the base version has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. If you're doing video editing or any other more memory-intensive tasks, you'll probably want to step up to the 16GB version, which is reduced by $400 to $1,499. Current price: Walmart: $1,259 | B&H Photo: $1,099 Review consensus: We reviewed this MacBook last summer and gave it 4.5 stars. Our reviewer found the performance to be impressive and praised the large display and the quality of the speakers, although we would have like more ports. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |



Below, you can find the best deals and lowest prices on the MacBook Air M2 (15-inch 2023) model in your region and worldwide. Also see our guides to the best laptop for photo editing and the best student laptops for more options.