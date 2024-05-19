The best Samsung Serif TV prices

Samsung's The Serif TV is definitely a bit different, but we love the stylish design. These are the best prices we've found.

Samsung Serif TV
(Image credit: Samsung / Creative Bloq)
The Samsung Serif is one of the fanciest TVs on the market right now, and we think it offers the perfect blend of 4K QLED quality with modern elegance. It's not quite a Frame TV, nor is it an art TV, but it certainly makes a statement in the home. If you're looking for a wall-mounted display then this isn't the TV for you, in that case, you'll want to take a look at the best Samsung Frame TV prices

Designed by French furniture designers, the Bouroullec brothers, Samsung's The Serif blurs the lines between modern design and technology. Did we mention it has its own set of legs? The portable 360° design offers the freedom to place it virtually anywhere, with excellent cable management too for a minimalist look. This TV is guaranteed to become the statement centrepiece for contemporary interiors. We also love that the sides of it look like the letter 'i' in Serif-type font.

Samsung Serif TV press images
(Image credit: Samsung )
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

