The Samsung Serif is one of the fanciest TVs on the market right now, and we think it offers the perfect blend of 4K QLED quality with modern elegance. It's not quite a Frame TV, nor is it an art TV, but it certainly makes a statement in the home. If you're looking for a wall-mounted display then this isn't the TV for you, in that case, you'll want to take a look at the best Samsung Frame TV prices.

Designed by French furniture designers, the Bouroullec brothers, Samsung's The Serif blurs the lines between modern design and technology. Did we mention it has its own set of legs? The portable 360° design offers the freedom to place it virtually anywhere, with excellent cable management too for a minimalist look. This TV is guaranteed to become the statement centrepiece for contemporary interiors. We also love that the sides of it look like the letter 'i' in Serif-type font.

As for price, the Samsung Serif retails for around $999.99 / £899 for the 43-inch model, which increases to $1,999.99 / £1,599 for the largest 65-inch model. We don't typically see as many deals on this TV as Samsung's popular Frame TV, although they do crop up during seasonal sales such as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. This page will be rounding up the best Samsung Serif TV prices in your region, updated 24/7, so be sure to bookmark it and keep checking back.

The best Samsung Serif TV prices

Samsung 'The Serif' QLED 4K TV While other TVs belong on walls, The Serif belongs anywhere you put it. Release Date: Originally July 2016, re-released in 2019, with new models each year | Sizes available: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch | Resolution : 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 50Hz | Screen type: QLED, Matte | Connectivity: Bluetooth, NFC, Google voice assistant, Smart Things app | Ports: HDMI X4 / 2 X USB-A / Optical output / | Sound : Dolby Digital Plus. Adaptive Sound+, 40W | Colours: Cloud White / Cotton Blue | Stand: Included, detachable £899 at Amazon £1,199 at Selfridges £1,376.49 at AV.com Beautifully designed Can be used with or without stand Equipped with NFC A little pricey

The Samsung Serif TV is more than just a pretty display. It has a host of features that make it an excellent all-in-one entertainment unit, including NFC connectivity for streaming content from your smartphone with just a tap, and with Ambient Mode+, you'll be able to listen to music by simply placing your phone on top of the TV. There are also integrated voice assistants such as Alexa and Bixby so you can control the TV with just your voice.

Included with the TV is the SolarCell OneRemote, which impressively charges via indoor light and maintains its charge using radio-frequency power harvesting (don't ask) which pretty much means you won't need disposable batteries.

There's no compromise on quality with The Serif, as the 4K Quantum Dot Technology allows for 100% Color Volume - over a billion colours with a strong contrast that won't fade, even in the brightest scenes thanks to adaptive picture settings. The Serif also has the ability to upscale everything to 4K picture quality by analyzing each scene of your content, even if the source’s quality isn’t 4K to begin with.

All of this is combined with immersive sound, and the feature known as Active Voice Amplifier will be working in the background to cleverly detect distracting noises and automatically adjust the TV volume and clarity to focus on meaningful sounds and voices. Convinced yet? Be sure to keep an eye on our deals widget to track any price cuts and deals on The Serif in your region.

