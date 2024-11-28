We only see Frame TV deals as great as this (up to $1,300 off) once a year – so today's a good day to buy

We recommend the 50-inch model, but all of them are classy.

Black Friday Frame TV deal
(Image credit: Future / Samsung)

Our favourite Samsung art TV has a big Black Friday discount, and it's pretty rare too, as we tend to only see deals like this a handful of times per year during seasonal sales. You can get a 50-inch Samsung Frame TV for just $849.99 directly from Samsung right now, which is a $450 saving on the usual $1,299.99 price tag. For context, the exact same Frame TV had a $200 discount during Prime Day earlier this year, so this discount has more than doubled for Black Friday.

The best Samsung Frame TV prices tend to fluctuate throughout the year, however, the biggest Black Friday saving right now is on the mammoth 85-inch Frame TV model, which is $1,300 off at Samsung, bringing the price to $2,999.99. If you're looking for some add-ons, you can also get the Samsung Music Frame for $399.99 $199.99 with any Frame TV purchase during Black Friday.

 Samsung Frame TV (50-inch)
The most popular
 Samsung Frame TV (50-inch): at Samsung

Was: $1,299.99
Now: $849.99 from Samsung
Save: $450

Overview: What makes the Samsung Frame TV series hugely popular is its ability to display renowned artworks in your home, showcased by a premium bezel and matte display, that could actually pass as genuine paintings on a wall with no light reflection. You'll also need a Samsung Art Store subscription for $5.99 / £3.99 a month if you desire this feature.

Key features: | Size: 50-inches | Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) | LED panel type: QLED |Backlight type: Edge-lit |Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings.

Release date: August 2022

Price history: The last time we saw a top deal on this specific Frame TV model was back in July, although it was knocked down to $1,099.99, which is $250 more expensive than this current deal.

Price check: $849.99 Amazon | $849.99 Best Buy

Review Consensus: Our Ecom editor is in the process of putting together a review for this Frame TV, and from what I can gather it's going to be a very positive verdict. For now, our sister sites have shared some contrasting opinions in their own reviews. See below.

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ |Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑

View Deal

