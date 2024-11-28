Our favourite Samsung art TV has a big Black Friday discount, and it's pretty rare too, as we tend to only see deals like this a handful of times per year during seasonal sales. You can get a 50-inch Samsung Frame TV for just $849.99 directly from Samsung right now, which is a $450 saving on the usual $1,299.99 price tag. For context, the exact same Frame TV had a $200 discount during Prime Day earlier this year, so this discount has more than doubled for Black Friday.

The best Samsung Frame TV prices tend to fluctuate throughout the year, however, the biggest Black Friday saving right now is on the mammoth 85-inch Frame TV model, which is $1,300 off at Samsung, bringing the price to $2,999.99. If you're looking for some add-ons, you can also get the Samsung Music Frame for $399.99 $199.99 with any Frame TV purchase during Black Friday.

Retailers like Best Buy seem to be price-matching Samsung on Frame TV products, so if you're a Best Buy member then you might be able to save more. However, Samsung offers generous student discounts all year round for those in education, so check if you're eligible to save any further before you buy this Black Friday.

The most popular Samsung Frame TV (50-inch): at Samsung Was: $1,299.99

Now: $849.99 from Samsung

Save: $450 Overview: What makes the Samsung Frame TV series hugely popular is its ability to display renowned artworks in your home, showcased by a premium bezel and matte display, that could actually pass as genuine paintings on a wall with no light reflection. You'll also need a Samsung Art Store subscription for $5.99 / £3.99 a month if you desire this feature. Key features: | Size: 50-inches | Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) | LED panel type: QLED |Backlight type: Edge-lit |Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings. Release date: August 2022 Price history: The last time we saw a top deal on this specific Frame TV model was back in July, although it was knocked down to $1,099.99, which is $250 more expensive than this current deal. Price check: $849.99 Amazon | $849.99 Best Buy Review Consensus: Our Ecom editor is in the process of putting together a review for this Frame TV, and from what I can gather it's going to be a very positive verdict. For now, our sister sites have shared some contrasting opinions in their own reviews. See below. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ |Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑



Don't want the 55-inch model? Here is a range of the best prices on the Samsung Frame TV in different sizes. See our roundup of the best Frame TVs for other options from LG and Amazon.