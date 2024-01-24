Samsung student discount: Students can get 30% off Galaxy devices

Did you know that Samsung has a whole host of discounts available to students through its Education Offers Program? If you're a full-time student, educator, or administrator based in the US, then you can save up to 30% on Samsung devices simply by registering with an academic email address (ending in .edu).

This includes big savings on the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 handsets with the potential to save up to $1,050 on the flagship Ultra model, bringing the price to as little as $467.49 for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (with double storage) after the maximum instant trade-in credit and other offers have been applied.

For UK students things are a little different, and once you verify with Samsung as a student (or young person aged between 16 and 26), you'll be able to access the Samsung Student & Youth Store for exclusive discounts and savings.

I managed to bag an epic S24 Ultra pre-order deal using my student discount with Samsung, and I'll show you exactly how you can access these generous offers too – whether you're a US or UK student. More of an Apple fan? Take a look at our guide to the top Apple Student Discount deals instead, and see the exciting Dell Student Discount offers too.

Samsung student discount: US deals

Samsung Student Discount: Top US deals

Save up to $1,053 on a Galaxy S24 Ultra

Was $1,419.99 now as low as $467.49

Samsung recently announced its new flagship series of smartphones with the S24 range, and with the Education Offers Program you can expect to save with an instant $100 in Samsung Credit, plus an additional %15 off the S24 Ultra, and up to $750 in trade-in credit with an eligible device.

Save up to $880 on a Galaxy S24 or S24 Plus handset

With double the storage from the get-go, you can also save up to $550 in trade-in credit towards the standard S24 and S24+ models with the Education Offers Program, plus receive an extra $75 instant Samsung Credit too.

Samsung student discount: UK deals

Samsung Student Discount: Top UK deals

Save 5% on Galaxy S24 series handsets

Was £1,099 now £949 for the S24+ 512GB model

If you're a student in the UK (or aged 16-26) you can save 5% on any of the latest S24 devices, knocking off a pretty big chunk of the price. Samsung is also offering some tempting extras like double storage, plus 12 months of Disney+ and a £30 Galaxy Store voucher to be claimed after purchase.

Save 10% on the Galaxy Book3 Ultra laptop

Was £3,049 now £2,744 for the 1TB model

If you're a verified student in the UK (or aged 16-26) you can save 10% on the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra laptop with 12 months' of Disney Plus and 1 month of Xbox Game Pass included.

Samsung student discount: How do I get it?

For US students and teachers, you can become a member of Samsung's Education Offers Program by signing up and registering using a verified school or work email address that ends in .edu, or by using the online identity network company ID.me.

ID.me can alternatively be used to verify you with Samsung as a student, educator, faculty, or administrator if you don't have an academic email address. Once registered, you'll then be granted access to the amazing discounts and exclusive offers available to you as part of the Education Offers Program.

Samsung also has its own referral program in the US tied into the Education Offers Program, which means you can get additional points by referring your friends and encouraging other students to register using your unique code.

A student using the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra laptop (Image credit: Samsung )

For UK students, you'll need to register yourself as a student with Samsung to benefit from extra savings and perks. You can do this via UNiDAYS if you have an account, or by providing Samsung with a valid ac.uk email address.

The good news is that in the UK, you don't even need to be a student to access the Samsung Student & Youth Store, as anyone aged between 16 and 26 is classed as a young person with Samsung, and you simply need to provide a valid form of Photo ID with proof of age instead to qualify.

Samsung Student Discount: Which products are included?

Students taking a group selfie with the Z Flip 5 (Image credit: Samsung )

Students can expect to save on pretty much all Samsung and Galaxy devices, including tablets, laptops, monitors and smartphones – and even household appliances like Samsung TVs, refrigerators and dishwashers too.

We've also seen some big discounts on Samsung wearable tech, including up to $80 off the Galaxy Watch 6 and $40 off the Galaxy Buds2.