I'm about to pre-order the Samsung S24 Ultra with an epic discount

As a committed Samsung super-fan, I've been waiting a long time to upgrade from my trusty S21 Ultra. I'm about to click buy on a pretty astonishing pre-order deal on the just-announced S24 Ultra, bundled with a free Galaxy Watch 6 and double storage (1TB). Samsung is offering up to £640 trade-in discount on pre-orders, a student discount and a 5% discount for using the app, which brings the price of the bundle down from £1549 to £709 at Samsung. Less storage brings it cheaper still.

I'm only trading in my S21 Ultra so I'm not getting the full trade-in discount (which you get for the Galaxy Fold 5), but I'm only paying £865, which is still a brilliant deal. If you're not a student, you can get a great pre-order price with double storage and up to £640 off with an eligible trade-in at Samsung.

Overview: With student discount, you can get an incredible deal on the just-announced Samsung S24 Ultra – over 50% off a bundle, which includes a free watch and double storage. This is with an eligible trade-in of up to £490.

Key features: Dimensions: 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6 | Size: 6.8-inches | Storage: 1TB | Main camera: 200MP |Front camera resolution: 12.0 MP

Release date: January 2024

Price history: This phone is brand new, so it hasn't been subject to any discounts yet beyond these pre-order offers.

If you're not in the UK, there are some extremely worthwhile discounts elsewhere. See below for what we've found.

