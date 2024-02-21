Apple finally admits what we always suspected: iPhones and rice don't mix

Can you put your iPhone in rice if it gets wet? It's one of those eternal questions that comes up whenever you inadvertently slosh your flat white over your phone in a cafe or drop your device in a canal or a pint of beer.

Popular folklore and TikTok and Instagram 'hack' purveyors would have us believe it's the ultimate emergency cure for a sodden device. However, many repair experts suggest that burying a phone in grain actually slows the process of drying, increasing the chance of permanent damage. Apple has finally come out with its official position on the matter (see our pick of the best Apple deals for bargains if you're looking for new Apple gear).

The dreaded iPhone liquid detection alert (Image credit: Apple)

While we were aware that some tests have shown the rice hack to be ineffectual, new advice on the Apple support page spotted by Macworld warns that it could also be harmful. Providing suggestions for what to do if you get a 'liquid-detection alert' when plugging in an iPhone, Apple states categorically: "Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone."

Other popular hacks are out too. "Don't insert a foreign object, such as a cotton swab or a paper towel, into the connector," Apple says. Compressed air? Nope; don't do that either. "Don’t dry your iPhone using an external heat source or compressed air," it says.

So what's Apple's suggestion? All it can suggest is to "tap your iPhone gently against your hand with the connector facing down to remove excess liquid. Leave your iPhone in a dry area with some airflow." Failing that, you might need to seek professional help, or start browsing the best iPhone 15 prices below.