Get a Galaxy S24 for just $35 at Verizon

In case you haven't heard, Samsung has a new range of AI-powered camera phones dominating the market. If you're interested in the Galaxy S24 series but can't afford the high price tag – then we've got some great news for you, as Verizon is offering the Samsung S24 for free right now (excluding a $35 activation fee).

There's a catch, of course. As the promo states you need a Samsung device that can be traded in towards the phone to get it for $800 off (the retail price for an S24 model with 128GB of storage is only $799.99, so this makes it free!) but the loophole is that this trade-in device can be any model, and in any condition.

If you don't have a Samsung to trade in, technically you could buy a battered-up Samsung A03 to swap, and as long as it doesn't have any battery damage or cracks then you've bagged yourself an S24.

We have all the details you need on this deal below, but the main thing to be aware of is that you'll get your trade-in promo credit over 36 months, and a Select Unlimited plan is required. Prefer last year's model? See the best Samsung Galaxy S23 prices instead, or check out the best budget camera phones for great savings.

The best Samsung S24 deal today

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB

Was: $799.99

Now: Free with trade-in at Verizon

Save: $799.99 Overview: This S24 model has a starting price of $799.99, and despite being the cheapest in the lineup, it still has all of the latest AI features such as live translate during calls, circle to search, and note assist. The 50MP camera with 30X Space Zoom makes it a standout for photographers. Key features: Display: 6.2" FHD+ (120Hz) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display | Main Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera / 50MP Wide-angle Camera /10MP Telephoto Camera | Selfie Camera: 12MP | Zoom: 30X Space Zoom | Storage: 128GB/ 256GB | Weight: 167g | Battery : 4000mAh (typical) Release date: January 2024 Price history: This phone is brand new, so it hasn't been subject to any official discounts beyond the pre-order offers we saw before launch. This promo offer makes the S24 free for those with a Samsung trade-in device. Price check: Samsung: $799.99 | Best Buy: $799.99 Review consensus: We're yet to try out the S24 for ourselves, but we have had hands-on experience with the mighty S24 Ultra model which shares a lot of the same features. Our sister sites love the compact form of the S24, offering a lot of AI in a small package. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

