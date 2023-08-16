Best Google Pixel Buds Pro prices in August 2023

Searching for the best Google Pixel Buds Pro prices? You've come to the right place. These in-ear headphones from Google offer active noise-cancelling features, spatial audio, and an impressive 31-hour battery life. If you have an Android smartphone, you can also make use of hands-free control by asking Google for assistance or directions – making these great earphones for commuters.

Believe it or not, some people don't own an iPhone, and not everybody likes AirPods. Luckily there are plenty of AirPods alternatives out there to suit most of the Android army, including the latest Pixel Buds Pro which are currently on sale. If you're in the US, you can save $60 at Amazon on these wireless earbuds, which usually retail for $199.99.

The Pixel Buds Pro are just over a year old, released in July 2022, and replace the standard Google Pixel Buds while advancing on the more affordable Pixel Buds A-Series earphones. The best price we're seeing right now for the Pixel Buds Pro is $139/£179 which is the lowest to date. For more options to choose from, see our picks of the best noise-cancelling earbuds for creatives.

The lowest Google Pixel Buds Pro prices

Google Pixel Buds Pro The best earphones for commuters and students at a reasonable price. Dimensions: 22.33 mm x 22.03 mm x 23.72 mm (each earbud) | Weight: 6.2 g (earbuds) 62.4 g (charging case) | Connectivity: Pairs with any Bluetooth® 4.0+ device, including Android, iOS, tablets and laptops. | Audio: Custom-designed 11 mm dynamic speaker driver | Sensors: Capacitive touch (tap and swipe) sensors for music, calls and Assistant controls / IR proximity sensor for in-ear detection / Motion-detecting accelerometer and gyroscope £134 at Amazon £179 at Google Store EMEA £199 at John Lewis Sweat and water-resistant to IPX4 Active in-ear pressure relief Transparency mode Samsung alternatives are more competitively priced

Available in charcoal, coral, fog, or lemongrass, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are teeny yet powerful in-ear headphones that amplify sound for the best possible quality wherever you are. Wireless and Bluetooth compatible, these earphones are great for on-the-go commuting and can be stored away in the charging case for safekeeping.

A direct rival to Apple AirPods and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, this Google offering is a great option for students and is relatively affordable too, compared with the $199 price tag of 2nd-gen Airpods or the premium $300 options from Sony and Bose. Admittedly, these expensive brands might offer advanced sound quality but aren't as interactive with Google assistance integration.

In the US, $139 is the lowest price we've seen listed to date for these earbuds, after they briefly dropped to just $149.99 in the US back in November 2022. The UK prices are a little rocky, though. With deals to be had from retailers like Very but with the higher prices found on Amazon. You can expect to pay around £150 on Amazon for a renewed (used) pair of Pixel Buds Pro.

So what are people saying about this Pixel Buds Pro? We're yet to give them a proper go for ourselves, but these earphones have been reviewed by our sister site, Tom's Guide, who praised the Superb Google Assistant integration, as well as TechRadar, who felt that the overall fit was a little loose and "insecure", but were impressed by the battery life – so that's something to think about.

What's the difference between the Google PIxel Buds Pro and the Pixel Buds A series? Google The Pixel Buds A series is a more budget-friendly alternative to the Buds Pro, retailing for around $99 compared with the pro model being $199.99. Aside from the price, the A-series differ in that they do not have active noise cancelling, only around 5 hours of listening time, and lack other features such as transparency mode, multipoint connectivity, and wireless charging. The A series does have Google Assistant, Real-time translation, plus the buds themselves are water-resistant, and it has all the same touch controls as the Buds Pro excluding volume control. At the time of writing, the Buds A series are currently on sale for just $59 at Amazon and directly from Google, which is a steal price if you ask us.