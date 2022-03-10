The best PS5 Pulse 3D headset deals in March 2022

Looking for the best PS5 Pulse 3D headset deals? The wireless headset is a fantastic accessory to the PlayStation 5 if you've managed to get your hands on Sony's rather elusive latest console. It's well-priced, looks great and it boasts effective and customisable sound whether for gaming, watching films or listening to music.

Is there anything not to like about it? Well, the advanced controls could have been designed to be more easily accessible, but that's a small gripe. With the best PS5 Pulse 3D headset deals, there's no reason to go elsewhere for a gaming headset for the PS5 with balanced 3D audio. If you've not yet managed to get the console itself, see our guides to PS5 restock news and the best PS5 deals. In the meantime, scroll down for the best PS5 Pulse 3D prices where you are.

The best PS5 Pulse 3D headset deals available now

(Image credit: Sony)

The PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset is perfectly designed to complement the PS5's own unusual design with a blend of curved lines and straight edges. The headset looks more grown-up than a lot of gaming headsets and offers a surprising refined package for what is a very reasonable price. The original white version of the headset is most in keeping with the PS5, but there's also now a Midnight Black edition, which looks even less like a gaming headset and could even serve you for video conference calls. Find the best current prices below.

How do I connect my Sony Pulse 3D headset to my PS5? It's very easy to pair up your Sony Pulse 3D headset to my PS5, or a PS4 for that matter. Simple charge the headset with the USB cable that came with it, Plug the USB adaptor into your console, then switch the headset on. Wait for the blue light to cease blinking and turn a solid blue. That's the sign that your headset has successfully paired with your console.

Does the PS5 pulse 3D headset have a mic? The PS5 pulse 3D headset does indeed have a microphone – dual microphones in fact, although you might not notice it because it doesn't have a mic arm like some gaming headsets. Instead, the microphones are hidden within the earcups. The mic isn't the headset's most impressive feature, but the sound quality is certainly passable.

