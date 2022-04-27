The lowest Beats Solo3 wireless prices in April 2022

There are some low Beats Solo3 wireless prices out there to be taken advantage of, and for good reason. The Beats headphones range is owned by Apple, and with the Californian company pressing on with its own AirPods series, the original Beats by Dre cans have experienced a decent price reduction over the last couple of years.

The Beats Solo3 wireless and the Beats Solo Pro are still two quality, stylish cans to pick up in 2022, especially if you're looking for a bargain. On its June 2016 release, the Beats Solo3 wireless price was $300/£299, though they are currently retailing at $199/£199 – a far fairer price within the blooming industry of headphones. In recent months, we've see that asking price on a brand new pair of Beats Solo3s dropping as low as $129/£119, but that was a record low that lasted a couple of days over at Amazon. Currently the best prices we're seeing is a solid $30/£30 taken off the price, reducing it to around $169/£159.

On its 2019 release, the Beats Solo Pro price was $299/£249 – a hundred dollars more expensive than the slightly lower end Solo3s. This puts the Beats Solo Pros squarely in the mid-range of the current headphones space (the Apple AirPods Max are still retailing for $549/£549, for context). Nowadays, however, a good Beats Solo Pro price would be more around the $269/£249 – as the noise-cancelling cans have kept their value really well.

Below you will find the best Beats Solo3 wireless prices and the lowest Beats Solo Pro prices under them. Want to go for earbuds instead of over-ear headphones? Check out the best cheap AirPods 3 prices, or see the current best AirPods Pro deals.

(Image credit: Apple )

There's no getting away from the fact that when it comes to the current Beats Solo3 wireless price, these are excellent value for money headphones. Sure, there are more features to be had from other cans – the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones don't have active noise-cancelling, as the below Beats Solo Pro do, for example. But if you're looking for a stylish pair of well-made, bass-heavy on-ear headphones, as well under $200/£200, then the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are a great option.

These cans also boast exceptional battery life, at around the 40-hour mark or constant play (the previous Beats model could only manage 12 hours!) And at the time of writing, we're seeing decent discounts, dropping the Beats Solo3 wireless price down to around the $160/£159 mark, so if you see any prices around that, it's well worth a look.

(Image credit: Apple)

02. Beats Solo Pro headphones The best affordable noise-cancelling Beats. Weight: 267g | Frequency response: NA | Battery life (ANC off/on): 40/20 hours | Wireless range: NA £240.98 View Deal at Amazon 158 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Great noise-cancelling Great build quality Super battery life Only Lightning port

The Beats Solo Pros are the more affordable noise-cancelling cans from Beats, being a lot cheaper than the higher end Beats Studio 3 model ($349/£349). What do you get the asking price of $299/£249? A lovely sound that matches the iconic Beats style, that's what. And, as our sister title What Hi-Fi states in its Beats Solo Pro review, these cans offer up a well-balanced sound that isn't overwhelmed by the signature Beats bass lows. They are, 'probably the most mature-sounding Beats headphones we’ve heard,' say the experts. But what will you have to pay out for them?

Right now, we're seeing stock shortages over in the US, so deals are a little thin on the ground currently. However, we have seen the Beats Solo Pro price drop as low as $259/£249, but that was during Black Friday. More likely, you'll see the price drop to around $269/£249, and we'd call that a decent deal on the cans.

Read more: