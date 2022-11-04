The best AirPods Pro 2 prices in November 2022

We may be seeing some very tempting AirPods Pro 2 prices coming up this month, as Black Friday comes around over 25-28 November. The truth is, the AirPods Pro 2 only came out in September 2022, so we've definitely not seen amazing AirPods Pro 2 deals as of yet. But with various retailers piling up stock to make the most of Black Friday, we foresee some record low AirPods Pro 2 prices on the way. And we'll be pulling in all the best ones to this page as and when they go live.

But what's a great AirPords Pro 2 price right now? They are currently retailing at the original $249/£249 price over at Apple, but we've seen better than that. Back in October we reported on a 10 per cent discount that brought them down a pinch to $223 over at Amazon. And right now the best AirPods Pro 2 price we can find is also over at Amazon – bringing the price down to a $239 (opens in new tab).

If you want our frank opinion on these earbuds, check out our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review (in short, we rate them). Looking for more Apple-related deals? Why not check out our Apple Black Friday deals page that will bring you all the best Apple deals this month. Or if you want to upgrade to Apple's over-ear headphones, we've got a page dedicated to the best AirPods Max deals around.

The best AirPods Pro 2 prices

Apple AirPods Pro 2 The best in-ear headphones from Apple. Bluetooth: AAC, SBC, 5.3 | Water resistance: IPX4 | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hrs | Weight: 5.4g each £249 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £249 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab) £249 (opens in new tab) at Box.co.uk (opens in new tab) Beautiful sound Industry-leading NC Great battery life Pretty much made for Apple users

Finding the lowest AirPods Pro 2 prices out there is as easy as looking at the links above. As well as providing you some information about Apple's newest in-ear headphones, it also pulls in the current lowest AirPods Pro 2prices available. It's all automatic, so it updates as and when the AirPods Pro 2 deals arise.

As stated above, the AirPods Pro 2 price that's most common is the retail price of $249/£249. But with Black Friday on the way, and early November deals already coming in, the current best US price on the Apple earbuds is $239, saving you $10.

