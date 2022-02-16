These super-stylish Samsung earbuds are now just $99

If you're in the market for some stylish new earbuds to go with your Samsung device then we've spotted the perfect deal for you. Right now Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale for $99.99, down from their original price of $169.99. That's a saving of $70 and a great price for these earbuds.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live have a smart, stylish design that means you won't mind wearing them wherever you go. Active Noise Cancellation means you can block out background noise and let it back in as you see fit, there's also spacious sound quality and some seriously impressive bass.

If you're reading this in the UK, there are savings to be made for you too. Amazon currently has the Galaxy Buds Live for £84, down from £179. Whilst it's not uncommon to see these earbuds go below their full price, they are a steal for less $100/£100.

The best Galaxy Buds Live deals: US

Galaxy Buds Live: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70: This is a great saving on some of Samsung's best earbuds. Although they can be found for less than their full price from time to time, they're a steal at under $100.

Galaxy Buds Live: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $70: Amazon's stock may not last forever with a deal this good. Luckily, Best Buy are offering the same discount on Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live, giving you another opportunity to save.

The best Galaxy Buds Live deals: UK

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: £179 £84 at Amazon

Save £95: If you're in the UK you can save an impressive £95 on the Galaxy Buds Live courtesy of Amazon. You can't argue with £84 for such great sound, effective noise-cancellation and stylish design.

If you're not only looking for some new Samsung earbuds, but a device to use them with as well then you might find our guide to the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals helpful. We've also rounded up the best noise cancelling earbuds if you'd like to explore some more options before deciding if the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are for you. Don't take too long though, at this price we suggest snapping these earbuds up before it's too late.

Reading this outside the US and UK? Don't worry, you can find the best Samsung Galaxy Bud deals where you are below...

