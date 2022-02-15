The best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals in February 2022

Now's a great time to bag one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals out there (especially with the Samsung Galaxy S22 rumoured to be around the corner). And with this dedicated page, it's easier than ever. We love the Samsung Galaxy S21, especially with creatives in mind, due to its twin appeal of fantastic value and fantastic features.

First of all, it's the more affordable of the range (which includes the 21 FE, 21+ and the 21 Ultra), and yet it still offers an improved processor compared to its predecessor, which makes the most of its beautiful rear cameras (12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 64MP telephoto) plus the front 10MP camera. Oh, and it supports 5G, too!

And yet, if you're willing to pay retail price, you can still get the handset for less than the asking price of its predecessor - and that's before you start factoring in the Samsung Galaxy S21 deals on this page. The Samsung Galaxy S21 retails at $799/£749 for the SIM-free handset, but there are even better prices to be had, what with contracts and exclusive trade-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 deals. As a rule of thumb, however, if you see prices lower than this below, we'd suggest you seriously consider it.

If you're still looking for some smartphone options with creatives in mind, check out our list of the best camera phones out there. But without further ado, scroll down and check out the very best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals that are available around the world right now.

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

What's best: the S21, S21+ or S21 Ultra It totally depends on what your budget is, and what features you want from your handset. By making the most of these Samsung Galaxy S21 deals, you will be opting for the most affordable of the S21 range, but will not enjoy the full features of the S21 Ultra, or the extra size of the + and Ultra. However, the S21 is no slouch when it comes to killer features, and has the same cameras as the S21+, same RAM, and same Snapdragon 888 chip and Android 11 with One UI 3.0 OS as both of its bigger brothers. One word of note for creatives, the S21 Ultra does have S-Pen stylus compatibility, which the S21 and S21+ does not. but you'll have to buy that stylus in addition to the more expensive S21 Ultra.

Samsung S21 Vs iPhone 12: which one is better? The Samsung Galaxy S21 and the iPhone 12 are similarly priced, though the Samsung Galaxy S21 is more recent and costs less (at retail price). Other than that, they're both fairly equal as far as fast processors, great cameras, decent battery life and slick design. Of course, what really matters is whether you're familiar, and used to, either the iOS or Android operating system. Both have their benefits, but this will be the number 1 factor is decision making. Have a look at the best iPhone 12 deals available now for further context.

