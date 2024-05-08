Hands-on with Xencelabs Pen Display 16: a 4K OLED drawing tablet for everyone

By
published

It sets a new standard.

Xencelabs Pen Display 16 hands-on; a large OLED pen display with a stylised illustration on its screen
(Image credit: Future / Xencelabs)

I first caught sight of the Xencelabs Pen Display 16 drawing tablet at our Vertex 2024 event where the rep from this Wacom competitor simply couldn't resist showing off an industry first 16-inch 4K OLED aimed squarely at digital artists. It was pushed into my hands, a lightweight, smooth and smart looking display. I really wanted to turn it on and start noodling, but I wasn't allowed to go that far.

Now I have the Xencelabs Pen Display 16 in my home and I've been using it on and off for a number of days, and it's a really lovely tablet for artists that would suite pros and students alike. My full review will be up soon, I want to give it more of a serious test until I put a score to this new release, but first impressions suggest this could be the pen display most artists will desire in 2024.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

Related articles