Vertex 2024 - our best bits and some surprises

By Beth Nicholls, Ian Dean, Natalie Fear
published

We had a blast at Vertex 2024, here are the highlights.

Vertex 2024; a crowd at a conference
(Image credit: Future)

Vertex 2024, our own live artist event held at London's Business Design Centre, has ended and as we look back on a wonderful day it's good to know the Creative Bloq team had a blast getting to talk the roster of talented speakers, going hands-on with new and exciting products from industry-leading exhibitors like Wacom and Xencelabs (we held this brand's new pen display), and witnessing the imaginative (and hilarious) sketch wall designs crafted by attendees. 

We hope you had a great time too, if you attended. And if you didn't, well there's always next year. This year's speakers included Pixar's Dylan Sisson who revealed more on RenderMan's AI tools, Pernille Ørum shared her career highlights and demoed her process, Brynn Metheney revealed her approach to creature design for film and David 'Vyle' Levy offered an insight into how to launch your own IP using Unreal Engine 5.

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq's Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

