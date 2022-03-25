Vertex Week: Luca and the Future of RenderMan, with Dylan Sisson

Pixar's Dylan Sisson joins us for Vertex Week to reveal what it took to bring the animated short Luca to the screen, and how this has helped develop Pixar and Disney's 3D software RenderMan. Watch Sisson's video above.

Dylan Sisson has over 25 years experience in digital art, 3D design and animation. He joined Pixar in 1999 after creating his own animated short. He has been instrumental in the development of Pixar's own RenderMan technology, which is available to use by everyone. Take a look at his online portfolio for more details of his career.

Vertex Week schedule

Click to enlarge (Image credit: Future)

We have more animation tutorials today, including a double-dose where Netflix animator Jackie Droujko first explains how to warm up your animation design skills and then shares her workflow for speedpainting a character design.

We also have a great video workshop from video game concept artist Germán Reina Carmona, where he explains how to improve your character design. Carmona is the talented artist behind the character designs of hit indie video game Olli Olli World.

