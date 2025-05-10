Inside the sketchbook of Netflix and Apple background artist Sergio Mancinelli

Inspiration
By published

Inspiring watercolour and pencil illustrations.

Sergio Mancinelli is a character designer and visual developer based in Italy. He worked on the Netflix feature film Klaus for Spa Studios in Madrid and as a layout artist for the Oscar-winning short film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. He's currently working on his personal projects and painting on the side.

''As a child I was fond of different things, from the most classic fantasy illustration to Magic: The Gathering. I loved watching movies (especially The Lord of the Rings) and reading many comic books, especially manga. But mostly I was fascinated by traditional animation," says Sergio.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.