Inside the sketchbook of Leo animator Jason Chan P.L.

Features
By
published

The illustrator of Hilda's books talks about how to build a sketchbook routine and paint with watercolours.

Jason Chan P.L., also known as onlyparkland on social media, is a freelance animator and illustrator from Malaysia. He has illustrated Hilda's Book of Beasts and Spirits and Hilda's World: A guide to Trollberg, the Wilderness, and Beyond. These two gorgeous bestiaries are filled with watercolour illustrations.

Jason actually loves painting in his sketchbooks and lately has been dabbling into urban sketching (read our best sketchbooks guide if you're looking for one). It's interesting how his traditional approach and practice has taken him to a new stage in his art career, especially for someone surrounded by the best digital art software in his role as an animator – Jason worked on the Adam Sandler movie Leo.

Image 1 of 2
Artist sketchbook; watercolour paintings and sketches of a city street
(Image credit: Jason Chan P.L.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Madalina Buzenchi
Madalina Buzenchi
Artist and writer

I'm Madalina Buzenchi (aka madalinartz), an illustrator based in Italy. She is picture book passionate. As a self-taught artist, talking to other artists in the field and listening to their journey and advice has played a crucial role in shaping my path and art skills.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Hayden Williams interview; fashion illustrations featuring famous characters, from Wicked and Disney
How fashion illustrator Hayden Williams got Beyoncé on speed dial
Marco Teixeira 3D tutorial
“The challenge was to create a cool character design”: concept artist Marco Teixeira reveals the techniques and inspiration behind his superb 3D character render
Best Procreate tutorials; a person draws on an iPad
24 Procreate tutorials to improve your digital art and design
My Way by Vinne art book
See an exclusive glimpse of digital artist Vinne's first book
Jakob Eirich art
Digital art to inspire: 21 digital artists you need to know about
Venusaur art
How to paint Pokémon's Venusaur in Photoshop
Latest in Art
ImagineFX art challenge
ImagineFX Art Challenge is back!
Peppa Pig
3 questions Peppa Pig animators face after bombshell pregnancy announcement
Venusaur art
How to paint Pokémon's Venusaur in Photoshop
Inside the sketchbook of; artist sketchbooks and art on a table with a pencil
Inside the sketchbook of Leo animator Jason Chan P.L.
Photoshop on iPhone; A vibrant digital collage features a person seated on a vinyl record, which is suspended in mid-air amidst a colorful array of flowers and a partly visible cityscape.
Adobe Photoshop is now on iPhone – and it's free!
Anime characters to draw;A collection of popular anime characters, including Pikachu, Totoro, Sailor Moon, and a character resembling Lupin, are depicted in a vibrant and dynamic image.
The best anime characters to draw
Latest in Features