The best drawing tablets for animation in 2021

The best drawing tablets for animation are fast becoming the industry standard. Pros and beginners alike are discovering how useful it can be to have a digital drawing surface for bringing your creations to life, and there are loads of great options available.

The animation industry has largely moved over to tablets from computers, and if you're looking to make a career in animation, having experience of drawing on a tablet is absolutely vital. It's an intuitive process with a distinctive feel, and the more you get used to it, the faster and more intuitive you will find it.

All the best animation tablets will be compatible with current animation software, making it easier than ever to take your projects from sketch to completion. From industry leaders like Wacom to more affordable competitors like XP-Pen, the world of animation tablets is replete with choice, so we're here to take you through our top recommendations right now.

The tablets on our list come at a range of price points, and are pitched at different levels of user, so no matter your experience and your budget, there should be a tablet here for you. If you're looking for more general drawing tablets, then take a look at our guides to the best drawing tablets, and if you're shopping for a little one, don't miss our guide to the best drawing tablets for kids.

Best graphics tablet for animation

(Image credit: Wacom)

01. Wacom Cintiq Pro 32 Wacom's dazzling pro tablet range provides a superior drawing experience Drawing area: 854 x 506 mm | Screen resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) | Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 levels | Connections: HDMI, USB 3.0, USB-C, DisplayPort £2,799 View at Park Cameras 64 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Superior colour rendition Pro-grade drawing experience Expensive 4K may not be necessary

There's a reason that Wacom is one of the first names you'll hear when it comes to drawing tablets. Their top-of-the-range products are deservedly well-regarded among the digital art community for providing one of the best drawing experiences out there, and the Wacom Cintiq Pro 32 is an exceptional choice.

The space you get for drawing here is absolutely luxurious. The 32-inch screen provides an enormous canvas with which to realise your creations, and the Wacom Pro Pen 2 with its 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity is one of the finest styli around. Wacom’s Cintiq tablets are fully compatible with animation software like Adobe Animate or After Effects, and the superb colour accuracy (98 per cent coverage of Adobe RGB colour space) means you can have absolute confidence in your creation.

It's expensive of course, and if it slightly exceeds your budget it’s worth looking at smaller Cintiq models like the Pro 24 or Pro 16.

(Image credit: Huion)

Best cheap drawing tablet for animation

02. Huion HS610 An excellent affordable tablet for on-the-go artwork Drawing area: 254 x 158.8 mm | Screen resolution: n/a | Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 levels | Connections: Micro USB (USB and USB-C adapters included) Prime £53.29 View at Amazon Great value 16 customisable ExpressKeys No iPhone compatibility Requires external display

Tablets with their own displays tend to be much more expensive – so if you're looking to save a chunk of change, consider something like the Huion HS610. It has no screen, so to see what you’re doing you use the USB connection to hook it up to a computer, smartphone or other device.

For the money, you get a tremendous amount of functionality here – with 8,192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity, 16 ExpressKeys that can be customised to your preferred functions, and a generous workspace that lets you draw and create freely. The tablet is a little fussy with regard to compatibility – it'll work with macOS, but NOT iPhones – so make sure you check before you buy.

Best digital drawing tablet for animation

(Image credit: Apple)

03. Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) Apple's finest iPad pairs a gorgeous display with a seriously powerful processor Drawing area: 262 x 196 mm | Screen resolution: 2,732 x 2,048 pixels | Pen pressure sensitivity: Not specified | Connections: Lightning, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi £912 View at Currys PC World Amazing processing power Gorgeous display Expensive... ... and Apple Pencil costs extra

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) is possibly the best tablet ever made. Its vivid and super-bright display is a pleasure to draw on, displaying vibrant colours and pin-sharp details, and the A12Z Bionic chip ensure it delivers best-in-class processing performance, making it hugely capable for all demanding animation work.

The price tag is not small of course, though you can save a little cash by plumping for the 128GB or 256GB versions rather than the 1TB whopper. Though do bear in mind that however much you spend on the tablet, you’ll have to fork out about $120 more for the Apple Pencil 2.

Best animation drawing pad

(Image credit: Xp-Pen)

04. XP-Pen Deco 03 For an easy, affordable animation drawing pad, the X-Pen Deco 03 is the standout choice Drawing area: 254 x 142 mm | Screen resolution: n/a | Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 levels | Connections: USB-C, wireless (using USB-C receiver) Prime £99.99 View at Amazon 45 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Sleek, minimalist design Simple wireless connection External display required No pen tilt sensitivity

Not everyone has loads to spend on a tablet for animation, and we really rate the XP-Pen Deco 03 for those who just need a simple solution that works. Plugging easily into a computer or smart device via the USB connection, the Deco 03 provides a generous drawing surface and a battery-free stylus with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity. You don’t get the fancier features like tilt sensitivity, but the broad compatibility means this is a drawing pad pretty much anyone will be able to use. It's lightweight and slim, with a pleasingly sleek design and customisable keys that can be mapped to your preferred function.

Best drawing tablet with screen for animation

(Image credit: Samsung)

05. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus The best Android tablet for animation is a winner with a fabulous screen Drawing area: 287 x 185 mm | Screen resolution: 2800 x 1752 pixels | Pen pressure sensitivity: 4,096 levels | Connections: USB-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Prime £732 View at Amazon Exceptional display S Pen included Not great battery life Android is poorer on tablet

If you're already an Android user, it may make sense to use an Android tablet for animation. We'd recommend considering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, which is top of the range right now. Its gorgeous display is ideal for drawing on, with punchy colours and a generous working area, while the up-to-date processing power ensures that your chosen apps should run well. Having the S-Pen included in the price is also welcome, giving you everything you need from the moment you open the box. If this version is too expensive, consider also the Galaxy Tab S7, which uses a smaller, non-OLED screen but still works really well.

Best animation tablet for beginners

(Image credit: XP-Pen)

06. Wacom One Get used to the feel of tablet drawing with Wacom's best starter model, the One Drawing area: 294 x 166 mm | Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels | Pen pressure sensitivity: 4,096 levels | Connections: USB, HDMI, wireless £319 View at Park Cameras Great value Easy, streamlined setup Screen isn't very bright Somewhat basic stylus

While Wacom makes tablets used by top industry professionals, it also has a few entry-level models for those just starting to dip their toes into drawing or animation. A good example is the Wacom One, which is a great beginner’s tablet and offers tremendous value, providing that Wacom drawing experience at a very friendly price point. Okay, it’s not as cheap as some others on this list, but you are getting a Full HD screen and a tablet that interfaces seamlessly with Mac and Windows alike. We wouldn’t have minded the screen being a bit brighter, and the stylus is a less sophisticated model than you get with the top-range Wacom models, but this is a fantastic starter tablet for animators nonetheless.

Best tablet for manga drawing

(Image credit: XP-Pen)

07. XP-Pen Artist 24 Pro This pro-spec tablet offers great fine-detail definition for manga drawing Drawing area: 526 x 296 mm | Screen resolution: 2K QHD 2560 x 1440 pixels | Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 levels | Connections: USB-C, USB, HDMI £895 View at Amazon Excellent, high-resolution display Comfortable stylus Screen a bit reflective Very hefty

If you're looking to draw some manga, we'd really recommend the XP-Pen Artist 24 Pro. It's a high-quality tablet that’s obviously been specifically tailored to undercut Wacom, offering a comparable experience to the Cintiq 24 but for about a third of the price. The battery-free stylus is perfect for manga drawing, providing top-of-the-line pressure sensitivity as well as tilt response, delivering superior definition of even the finest lines. Give your manga drawings more detail and depth than ever – the XP-Pen Artist 24 Pro makes it easy. The 2K QHD display also features 90 per cent coverage of the Adobe RGB colour gamut, which is very impressive for a tablet at this price.

Best Wacom tablet for animation

(Image credit: Wacom)

08. Wacom Intuos Pro (Large) The best all-rounder Wacom tablet Drawing area: 311 x 216 mm | Screen resolution: n/a | Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 levels | Connections: USB 2.0, Bluetooth £409 View at Park Cameras 439 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Generous drawing area 3D pen compatibility Bluetooth can be laggy Lightweight

We've recommended two Wacom tablets on this list already – the Cintiq Pro 32 and the One, which are for pros and beginners respectively. The reason we'd also recommend the Intuos Pro Large for animation is that it’s a solid all-rounder that'll work for pretty much anyone! Easy to hook up to a laptop or other device, the Intuos Pro provides a dependable drawing surface, and is easy to take with you wherever you go. It's also compatible with the Wacom Pro Pen 3D, which is a great asset if you're looking to create 3D animation.

