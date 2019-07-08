The best Huion drawing tablet in 2019

While Huion tablets consistently rank alongside the best drawing tablets in terms of quality and functionality, they also tend to be available at fantastically competitive prices. This makes them a great option for ambitious creatives working to tight budgets, however with many Huion models being available right now, choosing which one is best can be an intimidating prospect.

That's where we come in – we've compiled a list of the best tablets Huion has in its range right now, from the cheapest models to the more expensive and sophisticated. Whatever your needs and budget, we've got you covered.

Right now we reckon the best Huion tablet you can buy is the Huion H610 Pro, a perfect balance between price and functionality that should suit a huge swathe of creatives across different disciplines and skill levels.

But one Huion doesn't fit all. There are a few different options out there, so to help you choose the right one, we’ve gathered together our pick of the best Huion drawing tablets you can buy.

01. Huion H610 Pro

The best Huion drawing tablet you can buy.

Active drawing area: 10 x 6.25in | Resolution: 5080 LPI | Pen pressure sensitivity: 2,048 levels | Connections: Micro USB | OS: Windows or macOS

Very good performance

Great choice for beginners

Lacks some features

The Huion H610 Pro is a brilliant graphics tablet and our choice of the best overall Huion drawing tablet. It's a brilliantly versatile device, with plenty of features, though it doesn't quite have all the functionality that more expensive drawing tablets offer. For beginners, however, this is a brilliant option to get started with – especially at this price.

02. Huion 1060 Plus

The best Huion pen tablet.

Active drawing area: 10 x 6.25in | Resolution: 5080 LPI | Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 levels | Connections: Micro USB | OS: Windows or macOS

Great stylus

Built-in microSD card

Not the best at large drawings

The Huion 1060 Plus is an excellent drawing tablet if you're looking to get serious with your digital art but you're not able to splash loads of cash. It offers a great balance of responsiveness and features, while keeping the price low. It's not quite as accomplished as Wacom's finest – but it is much cheaper.

03. Huion H640P

The best cheap Huion pen tablet

Active drawing area: 6.3 x 3.9in | Resolution: 5080 LPI | Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 levels | Connections: Micro USB | OS: Windows or macOS

Small and light

Good drawing experience

Bit on the small size

The Huion H640P is a brilliant cheap Huion tablet, offering a great drawing experience and a set of shortcut keys for a very reasonable price. It's small and compact, which makes it easy to carry around with you as well – it measures just 10.2 x 5.8 inches and is no thicker than a smartphone.

04. Huion Inspiroy Q11K Wireless

A brilliant wireless Huion graphics tablet.

Active drawing area: 11 x 6.9in | Resolution: 5080 LPI | Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 levels | Connections: Wireless, Micro USB | OS: Windows or macOS

Wireless

Large drawing area

Fiddly set up on Macs

May be too big for some people

If you're looking for a large Huion drawing tablet, then the Huion Inspiroy Q11K Wireless is worth considering. It boasts a massive 13-inch diagonal size, and it's also wireless, which gives you more freedom if you don't want to be tethered to your computer. Build quality can feel a little cheap, but this is an excellent-value Huion tablet that's worth checking out.

05. Huion H430P

The best Huion drawing tablet for beginners.

Active drawing area: 4.8 x 3in | Resolution: 5080 LPI | Pen pressure sensitivity: 4,096 levels | Connections: Micro USB | OS: Windows or macOS

Brilliant starter tablet

Low cost

Four shortcut keys

Drawing area small for some

If you’re just starting out with digital art, then it's understandable if you're wary of spending a lot of money. That's exactly why the H430P is the best Huion tablet for beginners: it gives you all the basics you need to get started, but without a high price tag. It's a little on the small size, but it's a great – and affordable – way to get started.

06. Huion Kamvas Pro 13

A top-end pro tablet – with the price to match

Active drawing area: 11.56 x 6.5in | Resolution: 5080 LPI | Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 levels | Connections: Micro USB | OS: Windows or macOS

Large anti-glare surface

Pen tilt sensitivity

Comparatively expensive

And finally, though Huion specialises in more affordable tablets, that doesn't mean they can't rock out with the best. The Kamvas Pro 13 is part of the top-end Kamvas range and it looks and acts the part, with 8,192 levels of pen sensitivity, a large anti-glare drawing area and a screen with 120% sRGB color gamut, providing greater and richer depth of colour. It comes at a significantly higher cost than others on this list, but if your budget can stretch then it competes well with similarly priced models from Wacom. Also worth considering are the smaller Kamvas Pro 12 and larger Kamvas Pro 20.

