Vertex 2024: learn how to use Unreal Engine to create IPs with David Levy

David Levy is a leading international concept artist and art director who has worked on the likes of Tron Legacy, The Thing, Prometheus, the Avatar sequels, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Black Panther 2. At Vertex 2024, he'll be demonstrating how creatives can use Unreal Engine to develop their own intellectual properties.

Using insights from Moon Kontrol, a short science fiction film for Pitch Dev Studios, David will guide attendees through the project's development, inception to final render. He'll be emphasising the role of teamwork across diverse software platforms.

Vertex 2024 is our live art event at London's Business Design Centre on 19 April. Join us to learn from professional artists working in film, games and VFX, including speakers from Pixar, nDreams and Maxon. Tickets for Vertex 2024 are on sale now.

Vertex speaker David Levy Q&A

After studying industrial design and architecture in France and the Netherlands, David launched a directing career with the award-winning short film Plug in 2014. He now works in North Carolina as an art director and concept artist in the movie and video-game industry and is also working on a new independent sci-fi series, Moon Kontrol, done entirely in Unreal engine. We caught up with him ahead of his talk at Vertex 2024 to learn more.

The Astronomer's Journey (Image credit: David Levy)

Where did you grow up and how has this influenced your art? "I grew up in Montpellier, in the south of France, and there's no denying that it has had a profound influence on my art. Living in Europe, where art and history are woven into the fabric of everyday life, has shaped both my visual aesthetic and my mindset. Walking down streets built by the Romans or passing by ancient fortresses and homes, you can't help but absorb the richness of the past. "The coastal environment, with its ever-changing light and weather, has been particularly inspiring to me. The play of light on water, the interplay of shadows and reflections – these elements are constant sources of fascination. One of my favorite painters, Joaquín Sorolla, captures this essence so beautifully in his work. His mastery of light and color resonates deeply with me and reflects the essence of what draws me to art: the exploration of light, color, and the natural world."

How did you get started in art and what keeps you going? "I embarked on my journey in art through studying Industrial Design and Interior Architecture in France and later in Holland, where I earned a bachelor's degree in both disciplines. My initial spark came from a desire to explore the intersection of functionality and aesthetics, to create designs that marry form with purpose. Yet, what truly kept me going, to put it simply, was the sheer joy of it all. I've always found the process of problem-solving exhilarating – there's a thrill in tackling challenges head-on and finding creative solutions. "Art, with its boundless possibilities and ever-evolving landscape, provides the perfect canvas for this pursuit. The constant evolution of art in the 21st century presents an ongoing challenge that fuels my passion and keeps me engaged. It's the joy of discovery, the thrill of pushing boundaries, and the satisfaction of seeing ideas come to life that propels me forward on this artistic journey."

Is there a piece of art from your portfolio that you really love? "Selecting a favorite piece from my portfolio is quite a challenge, as I tend to scrutinise my work rather critically. However, if I were to pinpoint a project that holds a special place in my heart, it would undoubtedly be my involvement in Tron Legacy. "This venture marked my foray into the realm of filmmaking and remains a cherished memory in my career trajectory. Despite its age in my repertoire, the experience of contributing to such an iconic film still resonates deeply with me. It served as a pivotal moment wherein I transitioned from merely executing directives to crafting my own visual narratives.

Tron meets Akira in Levy's The Bike (Image credit: David Levy)

"In more recent times, I take great pride in my contribution to designing a robotic character for the movie Finch, alongside the legendary Tom Hanks. Working on this project felt akin to participating in an indie film production, albeit with the added prestige of collaborating with a Hollywood luminary.

"The experience was immensely gratifying, not only for the creative challenges it presented but also for the opportunity to see my designs come to life on the silver screen. Each project holds its own significance, but these two stand out as milestones in my artistic journey, embodying moments of growth, fulfillment, and creative exploration."

(Image credit: David Levy)

What advice would you give to your younger self? "If I could turn back time and offer advice to my younger self, there are a couple of things I'd emphasise. Firstly, I'd urge myself not to solely focus on working for others but to also nurture and develop my own creative ideas. Looking back, one of my greatest regrets is not pursuing an MBA. Had I done so, I believe I could have navigated many of the challenges I faced in my youth more effectively, especially when dealing with producers and clients. The business acumen gained from an MBA could have helped me avoid numerous pitfalls and negotiate more confidently in the professional arena. "Additionally, I would emphasise the importance of prioritising my health, both mental and physical. It's easy to get caught up in the demands of work, but I've come to realise that a balanced life is essential for long-term success and happiness. Taking care of oneself should never take a backseat to career aspirations. "Finding time to unwind, exercise, and nurture personal relationships is just as crucial as excelling in one's professional endeavors. So, to my younger self and to anyone starting out on their journey, I'd say: don't forget to invest in yourself, both professionally and personally, as it's the key to a fulfilling and sustainable life. Psychotherapy is a good place to start."

(Image credit: David Levy)

What will you be talking about at Vertex? At Vertex, I'll have the pleasure of sharing insights into the creation of the first episode of a short film titled Moon Kontrol, which I directed and produced under my company, Pitch Dev Studios, utilizing Unreal Engine 5. Throughout the presentation, I'll offer a candid look at the challenges, pitfalls, and successes encountered during the production process. "One of the key highlights will be shedding light on the collaborative efforts of our diverse team members, each bringing their expertise from various software platforms to the table. From leveraging ZBrush for intricate 3D modeling to utilizing Character Creator for character design, and harnessing the power of Unreal Engine for animation blueprints and architectural design, I'll delve into the intricacies of our workflow and the invaluable contributions made by each team member. "By sharing our experiences and lessons learned, I aim to provide attendees with actionable insights and inspiration for their own creative endeavors. Whether they're seasoned professionals or aspiring newcomers, I hope to ignite a spark of creativity and foster a deeper appreciation for the collaborative spirit that drives innovation in the world of digital filmmaking."



