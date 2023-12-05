Vertex 2024 tickets now on sale!

Due to huge demand, Vertex will be back as an in-person event in London on Friday 19 April, 2024. There will be an amazing mix of 2D and 3D digital art talks and demos from some of the biggest names in animation, illustration, concept art, games and VFX.

The show will be held at the Business Design Centre in London for one day of art advice and inspiration. Grab your ticket now, priced £99 (standard) and £54 (student), for the event that brings the CG community together for practical inspiration and fantastic networking opportunities.

The first speaker reveal includes Pixar's Dylan Sisson and concept artist David 'Vyle' Levy. (Image credit: Future)

From how to break into gaming to advice on film concept art and tips for life drawing and the chance to get hands-on with the latest tech, Vertex will have something for you. Vertex brings together experts from every industry, from animation to illustration, from comics to video games, all here to help you get ahead in your CG art career. Need some one-to-one advice? Book in for a portfolio review.

Join us for must-see talks from Pixar's Dylan Sisson, Arch Villain Games' Thomas Elliott, concept artist and art director David 'Vyle' Levy, film concept artist Nana Dhebuadze, and fine artist and illustrator Charlie Pickard.

These are just the first speakers to be announced, we'll have more to share in the coming months along with further news of what you can expect to experience on the show floor.