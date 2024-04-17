Don't miss the last chance to grab tickets for Vertex 2024

By Joseph Foley
published

The ultimate event for VFX, game art and animation takes place in London this Friday.

Vertex 2024 logo
(Image credit: Future)

Vertex 2024, the ultimate in-person event for 2D and 3D digital art, will bring together some of the biggest names in animation, illustration, concept art, game art and VFX in London on Friday 19 April, 2024. Join us for talks, demos, career advice and plenty of networking at the Business Design Centre.

Don't miss the last chance to get tickets priced £99 (standard) and £54 (student).

Joseph Foley
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

