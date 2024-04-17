Don't miss the last chance to grab tickets for Vertex 2024

Vertex 2024, the ultimate in-person event for 2D and 3D digital art, will bring together some of the biggest names in animation, illustration, concept art, game art and VFX in London on Friday 19 April, 2024. Join us for talks, demos, career advice and plenty of networking at the Business Design Centre.

Don't miss the last chance to get tickets priced £99 (standard) and £54 (student).

Speakers at Vertex 2024 will include Pixar's Dylan Sisson and concept artist David 'Vyle' Levy (Image credit: Future)

Vertex is our annual event for the digital art and VFX communities, bringing together experts in everything from from animation to illustration, comics to video games. Topics will range from how to break into gaming to advice on film concept art and tips for life drawing. Attendees will also have the chance to get hands-on with the latest tech.

Speakers include Pixar's Dylan Sisson, Arch Villain Games' Thomas Elliott, concept artist and art director David 'Vyle' Levy, film concept artist Nana Dhebuadze, and fine artist and illustrator Charlie Pickard. RaidesArt and LeffiesArt and Pernille Ørum will be sharing illustration techniques, and reps from games and film will offer advice on how to start your career and how to get noticed by recruiters.

Vertex 2024 will take place on Friday 19 April at the Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, N1.

