Vertex 2024: Annie Clare on how to craft the perfect team for a video games studio

Annie Clare is an award-winning HR leader with a decade’s experience in the gaming industry. Previously part of the operations teams at PlayStation and Epic Games, she is now head of people at Lighthouse Games, a new studio at the bleeding edge of AAA video game development.

At Vertex 2024, she will be talk about how to craft inclusive teams and nurture creativity and collaboration in the video games sector. She will explore practical approaches to unlocking creative potential, navigating collaboration, and promoting equity within game development teams. We caught up with her to learn more.

Vertex 2024 is our live art event at London's Business Design Centre on 19 April. Join us to learn from professional artists working in film, games and VFX, including speakers from Pixar, nDreams and Maxon. Tickets for Vertex 2024 are on sale now.

(Image credit: Future)

Vertex speaker Annie Clare Q&A

With experience in HR at PlayStation, Epic Games and now Lighthouse Games, Annie is well placed to provide insights into the pivotal role that people play in shaping video game studios’ teams and culture. At Vertex, she plans to discuss strategies for nurturing creativity, building cohesive teams, and supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion, including neurodiversity. We asked her to tell us more.

The team at Lighthouse Games (Image credit: Lighthouse Games)

What can the audience can expect to learn from your talk at Vertex 2024? "I’m excited to share insights into the behind-the-scenes HR practices in the video game industry, something that’s not talked about as often as other fields! I’m particularly looking forward to sharing knowledge on fostering collaborative environments, championing creativity, ensuring team cohesion, and supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), including neurodiversity."

What advice can you give to artists wanting to break into the games industry? "Breaking into the video game industry can be daunting with all of the competition out there. My advice would be not to let this overwhelm you - focus on your portfolio, create tangible examples of your skills to show during job interviews, and also try and build some strong relationships within the industry. This can be done by attending events and joining online gaming communities related to game development. Networking is key!"

(Image credit: Lighthouse Games)

Where do you look for new artists? "There’s a plethora of places where I look for artists and other talent to recruit for Lighthouse Games. LinkedIn is one of these places, so having a presence on this platform helps massively and I would suggest maintaining an updated and visually appealing profile/portfolio. Events are also another key way that we recruit individuals, so if you see us and the Lighthouse Games logo at a future event, please feel free to approach us and ask about opportunities on offer."

What can working at a newly established studio like Lighthouse offer? "Working at a newly established studio like Lighthouse Games gives rise to a lot of exciting opportunities. Lighthouse Games provides the perfect environment for individuals to show off their creativity and let their innovation flourish, allowing team members to help shape the company culture and success of the studio. "We particularly place a strong emphasis on creating a collaborative workplace, making it the ideal studio for people who want to shape not only captivating games but also a supportive company culture."

Lighthouse Games is actively looking for talent (Image credit: Lighthouse Games)

Are you hiring, if so where can artists apply and what should be in their portfolio? "Yes, Lighthouse Games is actively looking for talented individuals to join our growing company! Whether you’re an artist or have a different passion and want to work in the video game industry, take a look at our roles on the Lighthouse Games website and see what suits you. "When it comes to looking at an art portfolio, we look for high-quality artwork that ideally spans styles and genres. We should be able to see technical proficiency, attention to detail, and an understanding of gaming aesthetics, correct lighting (is the light from a natural source, and are light and shadows correct?) and perspective (for example, is there a slight blurring as you add distance into the scene?)"

Find details of more speakers at the Vertex 2024 website.