Birmingham Design Festival 2024 announces packed lineup of free events

The three-day festival features over 80 speakers and 100 events.

Birmingham Design Festival 2024
(Image credit: Birmingham Design Festival)

This June, Birmingham Design Festival returns in full festival format with the theme of process. There will be over 80 speakers and 100 events across three days and multiple venues from Thursday 6 to Saturday 8 June. 

Now in its sixth year, BDF is an important  part of the global design calendar, attracting visitors and speakers from around the world to the West Midlands for 60 hours of free talks, workshops, exhibitions and more.

