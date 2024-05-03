Last chance to submit entries for the Creativepool Annual 2024

Entries for the creative sector's 'Most' award close on 23 May.
(Image credit: Creativepool)
There's not long left for creatives to make their submissions for the Creativepool Annual 2024. Agencies and creatives from around the world have time until 23 May to submit their most innovative and impactful work to a panel of brand marketers and agency leaders for the chance to be showcased.
Now in its 11th year, the Creativepool Annual aims to highlight the best work from the creative industry in its tome, which serves as both a trophy and marketing piece. The Annual is billed as “The Most Award,” as it claims to be the creative industries' most influential, most voted, most shared, most collaborative and most carbon-positive prize.
The Creative Pool Annual also claims to be the most distributed creative award in the industry since tens of thousands of copies are distributed and downloaded by key industry players worldwide, giving entrants global visibility. It's also a creative award that offers entrants two chances to win for each submission. Alongside the traditional jury award, the Creativepool community casts their votes for the people’s choice prize.
As well as the usual free categories, the Creativepool Annual 2024 sees the introduction of four new work categories intended to reflect the changing landscape of the creative world and to acknowledge new emerging fields and innovative practices.
The new categories are:
Art: the first non-commercial category for the Annual, acknowledging the purest, unadulterated form of creative expression.
Artificial Intelligence: In recognition of the burgeoning impact of AI in the creative sector
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Self-Initiated: dedicated to personal projects and celebrating the creativity and dedication it takes to bring self-conceived ideas to life.
Spatial Design: recognising the importance of the spaces we live and work
and celebrating innovative design in the physical realm.
Additionally, two new award categories have been added: Network of the Year and Design Agency of the Year. You can view all The Annual categories here.
Winners will have their work published in the 2024 Annual, of which 5,000 copies are printed and distributed to international agency and brand leaders. They will also receive limited-edition Gold, Silver or Bronze Annuals and will be offered Free Pro Creativepool Membership, alongside a winner’s badge on their Creativepool profiles. The Annual Launch Party will be held in London on the 5 September.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.