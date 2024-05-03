Last chance to submit entries for the Creativepool Annual 2024

By Joe Foley
Entries for the creative sector's 'Most' award close on 23 May.

There's not long left for creatives to make their submissions for the Creativepool Annual 2024. Agencies and creatives from around the world have time until 23 May to submit their most innovative and impactful work to a panel of brand marketers and agency leaders for the chance to be showcased.

Now in its 11th year, the Creativepool Annual aims to highlight the best work from the creative industry in its tome, which serves as both a trophy and marketing piece. The Annual is billed as “The Most Award,” as it claims to be the creative industries' most influential, most voted, most shared, most collaborative and most carbon-positive prize.

