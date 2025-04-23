How the Guild Wars 2 game art team overcome technical limitations to craft character art with heart

Features
By published

"Players can feel the love and care that goes into everything we do," says lead character designer Adam Hogseth.

Guild Wars 2 is a game known for its expansive world, captivating lore, and a visual style that gracefully walks the line between stylised fantasy and grounded realism, built on beautiful concept art from Kekai Kotaki, Richard Anderson and Theo Prins, Ruan Jia.

I previously caught up with the game's art director Aaron Coberly, who explained how the game retains it's unique visual identity by focusing on core art theory and traditional art techniques. Now I get to meet the dev's creature and character art team.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.