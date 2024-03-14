The Creativepool Annual 2024 opens for submissions

It’s that time of the year again: curation of the Creativepool Annual 2024 is underway, and agencies and creatives from around the world are invited to submit their most innovative and impactful work to a panel of brand marketers and agency leaders for the chance to be showcased.

Now in its 11th year, the Creativepool Annual aims to highlight the best work from the creative industry in its tome, which serves as both a trophy and marketing piece. The Annual aims to be “The Most Award,” as it claims to be the most influential, most distributed, most voted, most shared, most collaborative and most carbon-positive.

The cover of the Creativepool Annual 2024 (Image credit: Creativepool)

As always, the Creativepool Annual 2024 includes free categories, the provision of judges’ feedback and the People's Choice awards, but this year there's the introduction of four new work categories intended to reflect the changing landscape of the creative world and to acknowledge new emerging fields and innovative practices.

The new categories are:

Art: the first non-commercial category for the Annual, acknowledging the purest, unadulterated form of creative expression.

Artificial Intelligence: In recognition of the burgeoning impact of AI in the creative sector

Self-Initiated: dedicated to personal projects and celebrating the creativity and dedication it takes to bring self-conceived ideas to life.

Spatial Design: recognising the importance of the spaces we live and work

and celebrating innovative design in the physical realm.

Additionally, two new award categories have been added: Network of the Year and Design Agency of the Year. You can view all The Annual categories here.

Winners will have their work published in the 2024 Annual, of which 5,000 copies are printed and distributed to international agency and brand leaders. They will also receive limited-edition Gold, Silver or Bronze Annuals and will be offered Free Pro Creativepool Membership, alongside a winner’s badge on their Creativepool profiles.

The final deadline for submissions is 26 April, followed by the closing of late submissions on the 23 May. The Annual Launch Party will be held in London on the 5 September.

Michael Tomes, founder of Creativepool said: "After having such a fantastic 10 year anniversary of The Annual last year, Annual 2024 is all about change. We’ve taken a bit of a controversial step by introducing an AI category this year. From the feedback that we have been getting from our community AI is the one thing that simply terrifies creatives, with many concerned that needs for their skills will be made obsolete sooner rather than later.

"Creativepool takes a more pragmatic approach and see a future where AI and creativity move together. Seeing a world where AI opens up new creative opportunities and let individuals and agencies to achieve things that would be impossible before this new tool.

"As a foil to the purely computer generated we have introduced the complete opposite and launched our first non-commercial category “Art”, a place we would advocate, should be kept as a sanctuary for human creative endeavours."