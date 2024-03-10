Vertex 2024 speaker: learn insights from Dolph Souza's 3D workflow

Now head of 3D at Waste Creative, Dolph Souza has over two decades of experience as an animator and director, and he specialises in design-driven creative use of animation and storytelling. He'll be providing insights into his 3D process and workflow at Vertex 2024.

(Image credit: Future)

Vertex speaker Dolph Souza Q&A

Dolph formerly worked as a senior character artist at Rocksteady Studios, creating series of high-profile characters for three AAA games (Batman Arkham Asylum, Batman Arkham City and Batman Arkham Knight). He went on to run a small studio called November Foxtrot, with clients including FOX, Coca-Cola, MTV, NIKE, and NICKELODEON, before becoming head of 3D at Waste Creative.

How did you get started in art and your area of expertise? "I started with illustration. I wanted to be a comic book artist. During the 90s, there was a huge influx of Brazilian comic book artists in the American market working for Marvel and DC. That immediately caught my attention. All I did for the next year was practice and try to get better, but that all came to a halt when I saw a guy in my computer class using 3D software. "That changed my life. That was the moment I really connected, my imagination really opened up, and I never looked back."

Is there a piece of art from your portfolio that you really love? "Past work, I would say the Batman: Arkham trilogy is definitely a high point for me, and the work we’ve been doing recently for Supercell at Waste is pretty awesome."

Waste Creative has worked on a wide range of projects for Supercell (Image credit: Waste Creative / Supercell)

What advice would you give to your younger self? "Be patient and don’t worry. Effort and hard work will pay off eventually, stick to the plan."

What will you be talking about at Vertex? "I hope to share some of my workflow and how I develop my 3D projects."

