Find out how this 3D artist created his mysterious masterpiece 'Summoning' using Blender

Andis Reinbergs is a concept artist, illustrator and art director based in Hilversum, in the Netherlands. He made this 3D artwork, "Summoning" using Blender. In this article we look at the inspiration behind the piece, and learn a little of how he created it.

I’ve always found old, mysterious and atmospheric locations in films, books and games inspirational, so I often explore such worlds in my personal art. It’s a fun way to practice new skills.

(Image credit: Andis Reinberg)

For Summoning, the goal was to rely less on paintovers and make most of the work in 3D so the scene could be used for cinematic shots. I started with pencil sketches, which I find the most liberating way to explore ideas.

(Image credit: Andis Reinberg)

I made the ruins in Medium by Adobe, as I had a specific look in my mind for the damage on them, and it’s a joy to sculpt such elements in VR; it’s fast and intuitive, and you can really feel the scale there. The rest of the work was done in Blender. Overall my practice was successful; the shots work with minimal or no paintovers.

This content originally appeared in 3D World magazine.