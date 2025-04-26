Maksym Haydar’s 'Memories' feels like a scene lifted from a graphic novel — rich with depth, detail and storytelling

Maksym Haydar is a freelance 3D character artist and designer for video games and illustration. Below he talks about his latest 3D render, Memories, in which the submerged handcuffed lady has only a single breath to make her escape.

In my last project, Memories, I refer to the famous circus trick where a chained performer needs to escape a water tank in a single breath. Along with happy thoughts, there’s always something hiding in our memories that limits us, cuts off our oxygen and pulls us down.

(Image credit: Maksym Haydar)

In order to loosen the tight chains and get out, the performer exhales deeply, thereby consciously getting rid of what is obviously supposed to keep them alive. This is a risk, but only by diving headlong into this essence are thoughts born that can show you the path to liberation.

In all my artistic endeavors, I aim to delve into profound spiritual concepts. I strive to convey that 3D art is primarily a means of self-expression, where technical proficiency and software knowledge play a supporting role.

While both of these aspects are essential, it’s the fusion of these principles that distinguishes mere craftsmanship from true art.

