Maksym Haydar’s 'Memories' feels like a scene lifted from a graphic novel — rich with depth, detail and storytelling

Features
By published

3D art of the week: Maksym Haydar.

Maksym Haydar&#039;s 3D art Memories
(Image credit: Maksym Haydar)

Maksym Haydar is a freelance 3D character artist and designer for video games and illustration. Below he talks about his latest 3D render, Memories, in which the submerged handcuffed lady has only a single breath to make her escape.

If you're inspired by Maksym's work, take a look at our guide to the best 3D modelling software. New to 3D modelling? Check out our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to brush up on your skills.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
3D World staff
3D World staff
All things 3D World

3D World was the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture. It published from 2000-2024.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.