Consume Me's "cute-looking, approachable art style" hides a darker side

Jenny Jiao Hsia's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age slice-of-life sim has been almost a decade in the making.

Consume Me; a stylised character tries stacking food
Jenny Jiao Hsia, the creator behind indie game Consume Me, admits that she's much more of a visual artist because she struggles to express herself in other ways. "I hate words," she tells me. "I'm so bad at expressing myself through words, and I want to get a lot better at it because I'm making TikToks right now, and I've realised I'm not good at figuring out what to say on the fly consistently. So I think a lot about communicating things in pictures or storyboards."

Consume Me is certainly very visually distinct, as a light-hearted coming-of-age life sim that's based on Hsia's own experiences with dieting and eating disorder as a teenager, played out like an RPG with WarioWare-style minigames. Made in Unity, It's also purposely lo-fi in execution with its thick brushstrokes and simple shapes, though more raw, expressive, and human than any AI-generated assets could ever be.

Consume Me; screens from a stylised cartoon video game
Consume Me; character art for a video game
Consume Me; plans and ideas for a video game
