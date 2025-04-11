Explore the story behind the artist’s 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Diorama', a stunning 3D render crafted in ZBrush
3D art of the week: Sergio Khazov.
Sergio Khazov (serghaz) is a 3D character artist from São Paulo, Brazil. To create this 3D art Sergio used ZBrush. Here we find out more about the piece.
Sergio says:
"This Ninja Turtles diorama was one of the most complicated projects of my life, because I had to create four characters in less than a month.
"It was a big challenge, but with some effort and focus I managed to finish everything on time. Even though this project was difficult, I was able to improve my skills in both composition and anatomy. I’m planning to create more of this type of work in the future."
This content originally appeared in 3D World magazine.
3D World was the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture. It published from 2000-2024.
