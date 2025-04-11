Explore the story behind the artist’s 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Diorama', a stunning 3D render crafted in ZBrush

Sergio Khazov (serghaz) is a 3D character artist from São Paulo, Brazil. To create this 3D art Sergio used ZBrush. Here we find out more about the piece.

Sergio says:

"This Ninja Turtles diorama was one of the most complicated projects of my life, because I had to create four characters in less than a month.

"It was a big challenge, but with some effort and focus I managed to finish everything on time. Even though this project was difficult, I was able to improve my skills in both composition and anatomy. I’m planning to create more of this type of work in the future."

(Image credit: Sergio Khazo)

(Image credit: Sergio Khazo)

