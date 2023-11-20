Vertex, the ultimate event for 2D and 3D artists, returns in 2024

The Vertex festival of digital art, VFX and animation is back in 2024.

It's been a long time coming but our Vertex festival of art, VFX and animation is coming back in 2024. The live event will host a mix of industry legends and leading artists from the film, animation, and video games industries who will share their advice, work and more.

Vertex is a great chance for the CG community to gather, learn and celebrate the best of digital art, VFX and animation. Past speakers have included illustrator Loish, Lucasfilm concept artist Dawn Carlos and cinematics director Frederik Löfberg (Dragon Age), as well as teams from Framestore, Pixar, The Mill and ILM. We're working hard to bring a great mix of artists to Vertex 2024, with some big name guests to be announced soon.

This unique event champions all forms of digital art, from VFX creation to animation, comic art and game art. There'll be talks on everything from creating VR content for games to life drawing advice and animation workflows from the biggest names in the industry.

Along with us here on CreativeBloq.com, Vertex is being curated by the teams from our specialist magazines ImagineFX and 3D World, which have a combined 40 years of covering the 2D and 3D art industries.

Up and coming artists will be able to have their portfolios reviewed by professional artists, quiz leading creators in special round table debates, demo the latest art tech and mix and mingle with other artists. As a bonus, all of Vertex's talks will be available to watch online after the live event ends for ticket holders.

Vertex will go live on 19 April, 2024 at the Business Design Centre in London. Early Bird tickets go on sale 30 November, register for interest and discover more at the Vertex 2024 website. Speakers, talks and more will be revealed in the coming months.

