Archviz artists artists getting Oscar-winning 3D art tools.

Maxon, the maker of 3D modelling and animation software Cinema 4D and renderer Redshift, has just announced a bold new move into the world of architectural design and archviz.

At the upcoming AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2025 in Boston, Maxon will reveal the new real-time rendering solution tailored specifically for architects and designers – and it’s looking like a serious leap forward for archviz professionals.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines.

