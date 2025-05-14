Maxon, the maker of 3D modelling and animation software Cinema 4D and renderer Redshift, has just announced a bold new move into the world of architectural design and archviz.

At the upcoming AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2025 in Boston, Maxon will reveal the new real-time rendering solution tailored specifically for architects and designers – and it’s looking like a serious leap forward for archviz professionals.

Maxon already makes some of the best 3D modelling software and its apps appear in our best rendering software too – and I love Zbrush for iPad. But Maxon has a reputation in film VFX – with artists using the apps winning in the 2024 Oscars – so a move into design and archviz is a bold one.

Maxon unveils a new 3D software

The new tool is the result of a close collaboration with Vectorworks, one of the leading names in BIM and maker of some of the best CAD software. It’s designed to bring the kind of cinematic rendering workflows usually reserved for VFX studios directly into the hands of architects, without the steep learning curve often associated with VFX and animation software.

The new archviz software seamlessly integrates Maxon’s signature rendering tools – Cinema 4D and Redshift – directly within the Vectorworks plartform. This means designers and artists can enjoy real-time previews, cinematic lighting and final renders of jaw-dropping quality, all from within a familiar workspace. The goal? To bridge the gap between design and visualisation, making it easier than ever to turn architectural concepts into compelling, emotionally resonant visuals.

“This is more than just a plugin,” says Maxon CEO David McGavran. “It’s a complete ecosystem for architects; a way to bring their visions to life without the need for complex workflows or external tools.”

According to McGavran, this move is part of a broader strategy to empower creatives across industries. For architects, that means full support for Mac and Windows, one-click transfers to Cinema 4D for advanced animation or simulation, and high-end visual output at industry-leading speeds. (Need to learn C4D? Read our Cinema 4D tutorials.)

Dave Donley, Vectorworks’ Senior Director of Rendering, is equally enthusiastic. “AEC professionals have been asking for a streamlined rendering pipeline that keeps up with their design process,” he says. “With this integration, we’re delivering just that; plus native controls, smart asset libraries, and a future-ready foundation.”

The integration promises a host of features that will make life easier for designers: from real-time lighting adjustments and immersive walkthroughs to export-ready cinematic stills and videos.

Perhaps most exciting of all, this is only the beginning. While the first iteration focuses on Vectorworks, Maxon has confirmed it has plans to expand support to other design platforms, building a unified, connected archviz ecosystem over time.

Key Highlights:

Real-time rendering directly within Vectorworks for instant visual feedback.

directly within Vectorworks for instant visual feedback. Cinema-quality visuals using the same Redshift tech found in blockbuster VFX.

using the same Redshift tech found in blockbuster VFX. Cross-platform support for both Mac and Windows users from day one.

for both Mac and Windows users from day one. Seamless transfer to Cinema 4D for next-level visual storytelling.

For architects tired of bouncing between tools or compromising on visual fidelity, Maxon’s new solution might just be the game-changer they've been waiting for. For 3D modellers and designers who want to broaded the scope of their work, Maxon could have a new suite of tools to experiment with (I'm hoping it'll be a part of subscription service Maxon One to keep costs down).

You can catch a first look at Maxon and Vectorworks’ new integration at the AIA Conference in Boston (from 6 June). Read our guide to the best laptops for CAD to upgrade ahead of the release.