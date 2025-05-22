Recommended reading

Adobe leaves no excuse for musty digital twins with on-trend Substance 3D assets

Peclers Paris has helped Adobe digitise the traditional trend book format.

Adobe Substance 3D Peclers Paris digital assets collection for product designers
(Image credit: Adobe)

Product designers often explore colour, material and finish (CMF) relatively late in the process, traditionally in a fab lab or physical workshop. But Adobe's aiming to help bring CMF exploration forward by digitising the traditional trend book format through Adobe Substance 3D Assets.

The creative tech giant has teamed up with the French fashion trend consulting agency Peclers Paris create a collection of over 40 fully parametric on-trend 3D digital materials. These can be used to iterate product designs in real time and generate photorealistic previews using digital twins, potentially speeding up the design process.

Joe Foley
