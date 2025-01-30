3D artists and designers will face no more frustrating download limits in Adobe Substance 3D. The tech giant has announced that subscribers on a Substance Collection or Texturing plan now get unmetered access to the Substance 3D Assets library.

That change means no more monthly limits or having to manage credits. instead, creatives will have complete access to the collection of nearly 20,000 professional materials, models and lighting environments, which can be used directly with most major 3D modelling software.

Subscribers can access materials directly in Adobe Substance 3D Painter (Image credit: Adobe)

The Substance 3D Assets Library began life as Substance Source back in 2016 before Adobe bought Allegorithmic in 2019. Initially providing parametric materials aimed mainly at the gaming industry, the library has expanded its focus over the years.

The bulk of the library is formed by the materials collection, with over 13,000 materials across three categories: Surfaces, Decals, and Atlases. But the library also boasts more than 6,000 production-ready 3D Models in either .fbx or .glb formats and a collection of 3D HDR lights, which goes beyond standard HDRI panoramas by offering parametric control through the Substance format (.sbsar).

It's the depth of parametric customization that Adobe says sets Substance 3D assets apart. Each material includes built-in parameters so attributes like color, surface finish and pattern scale can be adjusted while maintaining photorealistic quality. This means a single material can generate countless variations – useful for exploring design options or creating consistent assets across projects. The assets are created by professional artists, either manually or based on 3D scans.

The library originally operated on a system of credits. Adobe introduced download limits in 2021, which ranged from 30 to 100 per month according to the users' plan. Today's announcement lifts these restrictions for Substance 3D subscribers on a Collection or Texturing plan.

The move will surely be welcomed by many 3D artists who use the tools. The limits are something that users have complained about since 2021. But some of those who still have credits that they paid for are disappointed that they weren't given a heads up or an offer of reimbursement. "It's all very well giving everyone else it for free, but those of us who supported Adobe and paid the credits should be reimbursed as they're now valueless," one person writes on X.

Subscribers can access the library through the Substance 3D Assets web portal or access materials directly within Adobe Substance 3D Painter. See our Substance 3D Painter review for more on the software, or see below for pricing plans for Substance 3D packages.