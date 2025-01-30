3D artists rejoice! Adobe scraps download limits for Substance 3D Assets

News
By
published

Get access to almost 20,000 pro materials, models and lights.

Adobe Substance 3D Assets
(Image credit: Adobe)

3D artists and designers will face no more frustrating download limits in Adobe Substance 3D. The tech giant has announced that subscribers on a Substance Collection or Texturing plan now get unmetered access to the Substance 3D Assets library.

That change means no more monthly limits or having to manage credits. instead, creatives will have complete access to the collection of nearly 20,000 professional materials, models and lighting environments, which can be used directly with most major 3D modelling software.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.