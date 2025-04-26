How to iterate lighting for lookdev using Redshift and Cinema 4D

Advice
By published

Learn how to iterate lighting for Look Development to elevate your visual projects with stunning realism.

Mike Grigg&#039;s tutorial on how to iterate lighting for lookdev using Redshift and Cinema 4D, main image

3D rendering can be a massively time-consuming process for artists, which can tie their primary machine into render cycles. That means having to wait until a render is done before moving onto the compositing process.

This is why it’s important for 3D artists to always prioritise making the most efficient use of a render system possible, especially when they’re in the early stages of the look development process. Look development is best served when an artist can quickly develop numerous alternatives, which they can then refine to a few key options.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Mike Griggs
Mike Griggs
Freelance writer/digital content creator

Mike Griggs is a veteran digital content creator and technical writer. For nearly 30 years, Mike has been creating digital artwork, animations and VR elements for multi-national companies and world-class museums. Mike has been a writer for 3D World Magazine and Creative Bloq for over 10 years, where he has shared his passion for demystifying the process of digital content creation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.