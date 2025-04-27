How to bake maps in Nomad Sculpt

Advice
By published

Unlock new levels of detail and efficiency in your projects as you learn the process of baking maps in Nomad Sculpt

Glen Southern&#039;s How to bake maps in Nomad Sculpt tutorial, main image

Imagine you have a 3D model of a character in your 3D modelling software. You’ve painted details like the skin pores, fabric patterns, and even dirt smudges directly onto the surface. You may have even sculpted high-definition details too. Instead of calculating all these details in real-time, you can bake them into a map.

There are all kinds of maps, but they are mostly Texture maps used for different purposes. This involves projecting the details of your 3D model onto a flat 2D image, which becomes a Texture map. It’s important to note that all models need a set of UV coordinates to be able to show these Texture maps.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Glen Southern
Glen Southern
Creative director/director, SouthernGFX

Glen runs SouthernGFX, a small Cheshire-based studio specialising in character and creature design, which creates assets for TV and film. Clients include SKY, Wacom and Oculus Medium and the studio has an impressive project list that features 3D models for Game of Thrones' house sigils. He's been using and training ZBrush for over 15 years and is a Wacom Ambassador for the UK and Ireland.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.