Learn how to build the storytelling in your scenes with dramatic rainstorm effects using After Effects

How-to
By published

Give your CG scene a moody atmosphere by adding a realistic torrential downpour.

Rob Redman&#039;s 3D rain tutorial, main image

Adding atmospheric effects to your renders can be something of a challenge, both in terms of your workflow and speed. You can use volumetrics for creating fog and mist, or particles for rain and so on, found using the best animation software and the best rendering software, but that might not always be the best solution.

You can add rain this way and there are benefits like true depth in the scene, although this comes at the expense of slower rendering times and a much longer workflow, as well as dealing with bigger file sizes. If the rain is a key component of your narrative, then that may be an acceptable price, but in many cases it’s a background element that’s there to give a sense of the environment; subtle and less in need of total realism.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rob Redman
Rob Redman
Editor, ImagineFX

Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.