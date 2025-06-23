Recommended reading

How to paint clouds to create dramatic and atmospheric digital art

How-to
By published

Concept artist Maciej Kuciara shares 8 tips for creating realistic skies that support the story behind your art.

Painting clouds in digital art presents some particular challenges, and most artists will come up against them at some point. For landscape, environment and concept art, the sky will often be a major light source in an image. And unless you plan to only ever paint perfect California weather, your skies are likely or be mostly composed of clouds with atmospherics filling up the negative space.

How to paint clouds in digital art? As a concept artist for film and TV, these are my 8 biggest tips. If you need the tools to work with, see our pick of the best drawing tablets and the best digital art software. We also have a guide to the best laptops for drawing.

Maciej Kuciara

Maciej Kuciara is a concept artist involved in the video game, film and TV industries. Having worked at Crytek on the Crysis series, he now works for Naughty Dog in California. maciejkuciara.com

