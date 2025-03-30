"The best AI isn’t the main event", what we learned about AI from SXSW

Inspiration
By , published

The headline act at Austin's festival was AI, of course.

SXSW on a massive billboard on a crowded street
(Image credit: forpeople)

We've just been to SXSW 2025 in Austin Texas, which had one undeniable headliner: AI. But for once, the conversation wasn’t about AI as some looming existential threat.

The dystopian hand-wringing took somewhat of a backseat (although there were still plenty of talks positioning AI as the “disrupter” and driver of job losses). Instead, the best action focused on AI in practice and how we make it work for us, how we take control, and how we shape it to suit our needs.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Nathan Matthews
Nathan Matthews
Associate director, forpeople

Nathan is a multi-faceted creative with 15+ years' experience in design, innovation and branding. As Associate Director at forpeople, he turns big ideas into meaningful experiences – across brand identity, product, digital and beyond.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.