Find your tribe at Vertex

One of the best things you can do for yourself both personally and professionally is to build connections with similar souls. That’s why we got together with sister publications 3D World and Creative Bloq to create the Vertex conference.

It’s a place where artists can come together to find community, guidance, inspiration and friendship, as well as an opportunity to build the kind of professional network that will boost your career. Not only that, the day is packed with talks from industry pros about exciting new technologies and techniques, career advice, and other topics that will get you motivated. If you haven't already, grab your tickets now.

(Image credit: Future)

Anna Hollinrake Social Links Navigation Creative Director @ElectricSaint

One of the speakers heading to the event is Anna Hollinrake, a creative director who works in the video games and animation industries. She has attended the conference before and found it to be particularly valuable for new artists looking to find people at a similar point in their career. “Building a community of people at the same point as you cannot be overstated in its impact,” she says.

Anna’s talk is about environment concept art. “I’ll be talking about breaking down those mental barriers that a lot of the newer artists among us can have when it comes to creating backgrounds and environments,” she explains. “It’s something that a lot of artists, myself included, have had to wrestle with when developing their art practice for professional work, as the ‘safe zone’ is most commonly character illustration.

Being precise about the skills you’re eager to develop is often really impactful Anna Hollinrake

“We don’t have the same innate knowledge of a bridge or a building that we do with the human body, and so the blank sheet of paper effect is often much more pronounced. I’m going to be talking about ways to reduce that feeling, and telling stories within those spaces too.”

There’s a lot going on at Vertex,

so Anna recommends that you make some specific goals about what you want to get out of the day before you get there. “Being precise about what skills you want to develop and how you’re going to find answers to those challenges is often really impactful,” she says. “Looking at a schedule can feel overwhelming, but I really recommend checking out the artists in advance and seeing whose work not only inspires you, but is created in a way that is applicable to your process.”

“I came away with an appreciation that we’re all part of a grand experiment in creativity and technology,” says Dylan Sisson of his time at Vertex 2020. (Image credit: Dylan Sisson)

Creative buzz

Dylan Sisson Social Links Navigation Artist, Illustrator and Creative Technologist

Another artist returning to Vertex for the second time is VFX and animation specialist Dylan Sisson, who has been with Pixar since 1999. “Expect to be inspired, maybe a bit overwhelmed, and definitely energised by all the creative buzz,” he says.

Dylan tells us that the best way to make the most of the day is to put yourself out there. “Ask questions, share your own experiences, and don’t be afraid to introduce yourself. Remember, today’s stranger could be tomorrow’s collaborator.”

Dylan is particularly looking forward to the sessions about new technology. “It’s fascinating to see the creative solutions that people are finding to age-old problems, as well as the new challenges we’re facing now with the implications of generative AI,” he says.

Expect to be inspired, maybe a bit overwhelmed, and definitely energised

And, like most attendees, he can’t wait to catch up with old friends and make some new ones. “There’s something special about connecting with fellow artists and tech enthusiasts who understand the peculiarities of our work, like why we get emotionally attached to things such as Walking Teapots,” he tells us.

Dylan’s talk will be about emerging technologies and their impact on the film industry and storytelling. “We’ll look at how technology is reshaping what’s possible in animation and VFX, from AI to VR and RenderMan,” he says. “I’ll show production examples from Pixar, and also put a spotlight on Pixar’s RenderMan Art Challenges. Of course, it’s not just about the tools; it’s about the creative possibilities they unlock for artists.”

David says: “There’s something magical about catching up with friends and forging new friendships in the creative community.” (Image credit: David Levy)

Unreal opportunities

David Levy Social Links Navigation Concept artist and art director

One of the most exciting tools at the moment is Unreal Engine, and no digital art conference would be complete without a session on it. At Vertex, you’ll get to hear all about how the short film Moon Kontrol was created by concept artist and art director David Levy, who has worked on both video games and movies.

David will take us on a detailed tour of his process from start to finish. We’ll see how Unreal can recreate the subtleties of real-life filming, and you’ll also get

a deep understanding of just how powerful the platform is for realising creative expression. As well as that, we’ll get an insight into how David’s team collaborated to produce this work, and his approach to the art of worldbuilding and storytelling.

Like Dylan, David is also keen to explore the other technology talks at the conference in search of new tools and techniques to give his workflow an extra boost. “From nifty painting tools to cutting-edge art directing advice, I’m on the lookout for anything that can take our craft to the next level,” he says.

Alina on a previous Vertex: “I felt a surge of inspiration listening to incredibly talented individuals share their stories and demo the approaches to different aspects of the job.” (Image credit: Alina Fedaseyenka)

Award winner

Alina Fedaseyenka Social Links Navigation Art Director at Elevation and nDreams

If you’re interested in the VR gaming space, you’ll want to take in the talk from Alina Fedaseyenka. She’s well-known for her exceptional, distinctive art direction on the highly regarded PS VR2 game Synapse, which won Best AR/VR Game at the 2023 TIGA awards.

Part of her success is down to her striving to set up the right conditions for creative inspiration to thrive. “In my talk, I’ll deep dive into the journey we undertook with Synapse, and speak about the creation of a safe space for artists; a nurturing environment that’s designed to foster creativity,” she says. “The main focus will be about boosting confidence among artists and instilling a strong belief in their creative abilities.”

Make sure you take advantage of the day and speak to as many artists as you can. Get out there and meet people!

To get the best out of the day, Alina echoes Anna’s advice to plan your visit in advance, and bring your sketchpad along. “Aside from the exciting talks lined up this year, I’m looking forward to the life drawing sessions,” she says. “There’s a mix of excitement and tranquillity that comes from sketching alongside other artists, reminding me of my student years.”

(Image credit: Pablo Carpio)

Pablo Carpio Social Links Navigation Visual artist

Artists still at an early point in their careers, or those who are looking to take the next step, will get something out of Pablo Carpio’s talk on how to grow within the art industry. Pablo has worked as a freelance concept artist and art director for names including Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Industrial Light and Magic, Netflix, Warner Bros. and more, and has a wealth of experience to inform his advice on subjects like getting your first job, seeking out a promotion, starting your own project or company, and transitioning from games to film or vice versa.

Ready to mingle

Pablo’s top tip for attending Vertex is to make sure that your portfolio is downloaded to your device. “It might sound obvious, but I’ve seen a lot of people having issues showing their portfolio due to connection issues,” he says. “So make sure that you take advantage of the day and speak to as many people as you can. Don’t just be stuck around your friends; get out there and meet new people!”

There are too many talks to cover here, but other highlights you’ll want to look out for are Thomas Elliott’s session Blood, Bullets and Skulls: The biography of a wargame illustrator, all about making artwork of epic fantasy battles; Nana Dhebuadze’s talk on making keyframes for film and games; and Brynn Metheney’s session about creating believable creatures through anatomy and storytelling.

No matter where you are in your artistic journey, Vertex has something for you. And if you’re just taking the first steps in your career, meeting your peers and getting advice from leading pros is especially important; it will help to build you up and potentially lead to some great opportunities. So come and join us!

“Do a bit of research about the speakers beforehand. You never know when a Q&A session will be happening and it’s good to have some questions in mind to get the most out of it,” says Thomas. (Image credit: Thomas Elliott)

This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).