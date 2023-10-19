There's a new AMD CPU in town: The Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series has arrived

AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series has arrived. These cards ship as both Pro and standard and take over from the 5000 series. AMD continues to deliver CPUs that reach across multiple industries including media, automotive, architecture and software.

Compared to the Intel Xeon W-3400 Series, AMD says the new Ryzen Threadripper series of CPUs deliver unmatched performance. This is great news for creators across all industries who need a CPU that will deliver in the most demanding of circumstances. (If you're in the market for a GPU instead, see our best graphics card guide).

(Image credit: AMD)

A CPU to meet every industry's demand

Every single one of these industries is advancing at rapid rates and in turn is forcing CPU manufacturers to develop in line with the needs.

In the media industry the rise of Virtual Production necessitates significant computing power to be available on set. This interesting development in film and TV making has led to an unexpected requirement for CPU power on set compared to the move towards needing that power only in post. These new processors meet this demand head on.

Similarly, the automotive industry is increasingly moving towards utilising simulation rather than physical prototypes, again something that requires a fast CPU. In architecture the introduction of LIDAR scanning and photogrammetry requires CPUs to match the required processing. Architects and surveyors who are managing large datasets won't be let down by this next generation of CPUs.

(Image credit: AMD)

7000 series: the specs

The Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series includes 96 high frequency cores compared to 64 on the 5000 series. This number of cores makes it particularly effective at delivering full spectrum performance ranging from low intensity tasks such as basic 3D and CAD right through to more intensive tasks like rendering and simulation. The lighter tasks are specifically catered for through the frequency boost from 4.5GHz on the 5000 series to 5.3GHz on the 7000 series.

Creatives don't just come in one shape or size and they often have to wear multiple, and different, hats. This means they need a CPU that works in a variety of different situations. This is therefore a great all-rounder option for creators. Those who are only carrying out lighter tasks would be better off purchasing a lower grade CPU.

The inclusion of 128 PCIe Gen5 (up from Gen 4) lanes substantially accelerates GPU computation and AI training. This is ideally suited to AI development locally before scaling in the cloud.

(Image credit: AMD)

Comparison with Intel Xeon W-3400 Series

The comparable Intel CPU is the Xeon W-3400 Series. The Ryzen Threadripper 7000 delivers better specs across the board including 96 cores compared to 56, 5.3GHz rather than 4.8GHz and an L3 cache of 384MB instead of 105MB. All of this amounts to better performance on the majority of applications including Revit, AutoCAD, VRay and Corona. A notable example is that VRay works 223% quicker on the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series compared to the Xeon W-3400 Series.

The Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series and Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors are available 21 November 2023. In the meantime, check out our best laptops for graphic design guide, and find out which wins for GPUS, AMD vs Nvidia.