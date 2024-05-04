These stunning artworks are made with recycled phone cases

By Daniel John
published

CASETiFY finds a creative use for its recycled products.

CASETiFY exhibition
Kang Young-min turned over 3,000 phone cases into an enormous chair (Image credit: CASETiFY)

The brand might be beloved by Gen Z, millennials and no shortage of celebrities, but CASETiFY knows it’s part of an industry that isn’t exactly famous for its sustainability credentials. Plastic phone cases. With new smartphones launching every year, the plastic cases that cover them can end up feeling somewhat disposable – but CASETiFY has found some novel uses for its recycled products.

As part of its Re/CASETiFY upcycling program, CASETiFY has launched ‘“JOURNEY TO Re/BiRTH”, a series of installations coinciding with Earth Month 2024. Taking place in New York City, Korea, China, Australia, and Thailand, these have seen artists big and small turn recycled phone cases into impressive public artworks. (If you're in need of protection, check out the best iPhone cases available now.)

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

