These stunning artworks are made with recycled phone cases

The brand might be beloved by Gen Z, millennials and no shortage of celebrities, but CASETiFY knows it’s part of an industry that isn’t exactly famous for its sustainability credentials. Plastic phone cases. With new smartphones launching every year, the plastic cases that cover them can end up feeling somewhat disposable – but CASETiFY has found some novel uses for its recycled products.

As part of its Re/CASETiFY upcycling program, CASETiFY has launched ‘“JOURNEY TO Re/BiRTH”, a series of installations coinciding with Earth Month 2024. Taking place in New York City, Korea, China, Australia, and Thailand, these have seen artists big and small turn recycled phone cases into impressive public artworks. (If you're in need of protection, check out the best iPhone cases available now.)

Kim Su-rin created a 3D-printed stone pagoda (Image credit: CASETiFY)

Creative Bloq attended the launch of the event at Seoul Arts Centre. Here, three rising South Korean artists used both cases and Re/CASETiFY pellets (“a high-performance material made from phone cases that have reached the end of their original usefulness”) to create sculptures free for public viewing.

Dayoung Hwang created a sculpture inspired by the shape of a pair of seashells (Image credit: CASETiFY)

Kang Young-min turned over 3,000 phone cases into the largest version yet of his signature chair design. Meanwhile, digital-based artist Kim Su-rin presented a 3D-printed stone pagoda mixed with Re/CASETiFY pellets as well as raw corn starch materials. Dayoung Hwang, who usually works by combining nature and imagination, created a sculpture inspired by the shape of a pair of seashells, expressing the union of people and nature.

CASETiFY's recycled phone cases are turned into plastic pellets (Image credit: CASETiFY)

But it isn’t just artworks that CASETiFY has seen its old cases transformed into. The brand has also collaborated with upcycling footwear brand Tlejourn to create a pair of sandals. And of course, the Re/CASETiFY range includes new tech cases made from recycled products.

The brand has also turned old phone cases into a pair of sandals (Image credit: CASETiFY)

To date, CASETiFY has upcycled over 84,000 kg of plastic. In a press release, the brand announces that it hopes to “go one step forward and spark dialogues with communities around the world regarding sustainability,” through its Re/CASETiFY campaign.

Stay tuned for our full interview with the three artists featured in Seoul.