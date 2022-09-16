The best iPhone 14 cases in 2022

One of the best iPhone 14 cases or iPhone 14 Pro cases is likely to be the first accessory on your list if you've ordered one of Apple's latest smartphones. The last thing you want is to scratch a brand new phone, and the best iPhone 14 cases had help prevent that, while also adding some style to the device.

Considering that the iPhone 14 is very similar in size to the iPhone 13, you might hope that an existing case will do the job, but unfortunately that probably isn't the, well, case. The new iPhone looks almost identical to its predecessor but the size across the range is very slightly different, meaning that you'll probably need a specific iPhone 14 case or iPhone 14 Pro case.

There are four phones in the iPhone 14 lineup, one of them being a completely new addition – the iPhone 14 Plus, which is the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro but again needs its own case due to it's shape and the position of buttons and lenses. Below, we've rounded up our pick of the best iPhone 14 cases, iPhone 14 Plus cases and iPhone 14 Pro cases for different requirements and styles, from super slim options to more rugged or waterproof cases.

We've not yet had chance to test these cases out hands on given that they're so new, so we've based our evaluations on our reviewers' knowledge of the brands' reputations, previous experience with their products, their looks (after all, you don't want to ruin the look of your new phone with an ugly case), and their stated specs. All of the cases chosen allow wireless charging, and most of them have magnets for use of MagSafe (see more about how we test and review at Creative Bloq).

It's also worth noting that not many of these products are available yet via third-party retailers, so in many cases you'll need to head straight to the brand's website to buy. If you've yet to order your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, make sure you check our roundup of the best iPhone 14 prices, and if you're looking for the full details of what the new phones offer see our article on Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro: everything you need to know.

The best iPhone 14 cases available now

The best iPhone 14 cases

01. Apple iPhone 14 Silicone Case with MagSafe The best iPhone 14 case for a perfect fit Materials: silicone, microfibre
Colours: 8

Colours: 8



+ A perfect fit

+ Soft-touch finish and lots of colour options

+ A perfect fit
+ Soft-touch finish and lots of colour options
- Expensive for the amount of protection offered Apple's own iPhone 14 cases will never be the cheapest, but you know you're going to get a perfect fit and a product that looks the part. This simple, slim silicone case has a microfibre lining to protect the phone and well-placed magnets. At $49 / £49, it's expensive for a basic shell, but we're confident that the soft-touch finish will do the new iPhone justice. CB rating: 5/5 stars
02. Apple iPhone 14 Leather Case with MagSafe The best iPhone 14 case for a professional look Materials: leather
Colours: 5

Colours: 5



+ Snug fit

+ Premium look and feel

+ Snug fit
+ Premium look and feel
- Expensive due to premium leather For a more premium look, Apple also has a leather case with MagSafe for the whole iPhone 14 range. Coming in five colour options, the cases is made from specially tanned and finished leather that will develop a natural patina over time. Again, the case should offer a perfect fit for the new range of iPhone while adding very little bulk or weight. CB rating: 5/5 stars
03. Mous Protective Case for iPhone 14 The best iPhone 14 case for a range of finishes Materials: silicone with range of finishes
Colours: 6

Colours: 6



+ A range of different finishes available

+ Good balance of looks, functionality and protection

+ A range of different finishes available
+ Good balance of looks, functionality and protection
- Just as expensive as Apple's leather case If you want more choice in the style and finish of your iPhone 14 case, Mous is producing cases with a range of finishes including genuine wood (walnut and bamboo), aramid fibre, white acetate and speckled black fabric. The aramid fibre option looks stunning, though we have doubts about the practicality of keeping it clean. The bamboo or walnut finishes make more sense from that point of view. CB rating: 5/5 stars
04. Rokform iPhone 14 rugged case The best iPhone 14 case for rugged protection Materials: polycarbonate and TPU rubber
Colours: 1

Colours: 1



+ Good corner protection

+ Built-in twist lock for mounting

+ Good corner protection
+ Built-in twist lock for mounting
- The look won't be for everyone If you're worried about drops, you might want more rugged protection. One of the best iPhone 14 cases for that is this option from Rokform. The reinforced corners and screen and camera protection have been designed to absorb shocks and drops at above Military Grade Drop Test standards. It also has a built-in twist lock system that can be used on bike, car and motorcycle mounts. Not everyone will appreciate the tank-like look, but if does offer a lot of protection. CB rating: 4/5 stars
05.CASEKOO Crystal Clear Case The best cheap iPhone 14 case Materials: Thermoplastic Polyurethane
Colours: 5

Colours: 5



+ Cheap price

+ Non-slip anti-oxidation coating

+ Cheap price
+ Non-slip anti-oxidation coating
- Not the most protective If you've chosen your favourite colour from the iPhone 14 range and you don't want to cover it up, you might prefer a completely transparent option. The CASEKOO Crystal Clear Case fits the bill, and it's cheaper than all the other cases on our list too. It's fairly basic, but it should protect your phone from scratches, and it has a non-slip anti-oxidation coating, so it shouldn't turn yellow like some cheap transparent cases do. It's available in four colours as well as clear. CB rating: 4/5 stars
06.Speck Presidio2 Grip iPhone 14 Case The best iPhone 14 case for a good grip Materials: Polycarbonate
Colours: 5

Colours: 5



+ Slim, elegant design

+ Good grip

+ Slim, elegant design
+ Good grip
- Textured grip can be more difficult to clean Textured iPhone cases come with pros and cons. They can be more difficult to keep clean, but the big benefit is more confidence that you won't drop your phone. That's particularly good if you use your phone a lot in the street, on public transport or to take pictures. Fortunately the Presidio2 Grip case has Microban antimicrobial protection which can resist the growth of bacteria and mildew. And while grippy cases can be bulky, the Presidio2 is slim and smart, with subtle colour accents. CB rating: 4/5 stars

The best iPhone 14 Pro cases

01. Apple Silicone iPhone 14 Pro Case The best iPhone 14 Pro case for basic protection Materials: silicone
Colours: 8

Colours: 8



+ Slim fit design

+ Eight colour options

+ Slim fit design
+ Eight colour options
- Quite expensive for a basic case Apple's own basic silicone case is available across the iPhone range, including for the new iPhone 14 Pro. Again, it guarantees a perfect fit, a nice soft-touch finish and MagSafe compatibility. The iPhone 14 Pro case is available in the same eight colours as the case product for the iPhone 14, so it's also a way to brighten up the Pro's more limited colour options. CB rating: 5/5 stars
02. Apple Leather iPhone 14 Pro Case The best iPhone 14 Pro case for execs Materials: leather
Colours: 5

Colours: 5



+ Elegant design with dark colours

+ Apple quality

+ Elegant design with dark colours
+ Apple quality
- Expensive due to premium leather Apple's leather iPhone 14 case is available for the iPhone 14 Pro too. It's slim, sleek and most of the five colour options are ideal for a more professional appearance that will look at home in any boardroom. Again, the case is MagSafe compatible. There's no extra padding or reinforcement here, but the leather itself should provide sufficient cushioning to protect the phone from scratches and light bumps. CB rating: 5/5 stars
03. OtterBox Frē Series iPhone Pro 14 Case The best iPhone 14 Pro case for waterproof protection Materials: plastic, including 50% recycled plastic
Colours: 3

Colours: 3



+ Waterproof

+ 360-degree protection

+ Waterproof
+ 360-degree protection
- The most expensive case on our list We're not recommending that you go swimming with the iPhone 14 Pro, but if you're out in the elements a lot, this case from the reliable OtterBox is tested as waterproof at two for up to an hour. That gives you a decent amount of time to fish out your phone if you drop it in a pond. It has a built-in screen protector and port covers for 360-degree protection, and, like most cases on our list, built-in magnets for MagSafe. CB rating: 5/5 stars
04. Casetify Bounce Case for iPhone 14 Pro The best iPhone 14 Pro case for drop protection Materials: recycled plastic
Colours: 4

Colours: 4



+ 21.3ft drop protection

+ Good grip

- Very bulky corner bumpers



+ 21.3ft drop protection
+ Good grip
- Very bulky corner bumpers
If you're looking for the best iPhone 14 Pro case for the ultimate in rugged protection, we think we've found that in the Casetify Bounce Case. The brand claims that it can protect the phone from a 21.3ft drop, which means you could drop it from the top of a small building. The downside is that such level of protection is hardly the most inconspicuous, and the bulky corner bumpers mean this isn't a very pocket-friendly. CB rating: 5/5 stars
05. Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 14 Pro case The best clear iPhone 14 Pro case Materials: Polycarbonate / TPU
Colours: 4

Colours: 4



+ Slim design

+ Anti-yellowing coating

+ Slim design
+ Anti-yellowing coating
- Camera lip means it won't fit all MagSage uses For a cheaper iPhone Pro Case, this transparent option from Spigen provides decent if basic protection with air cushioned plastic casing. It's treated to prevent yellowing with age, and you have magnets for MagSafe, although some people have noted that the size of the lip around the lenses on the main camera and proximity to the MagSafe ring may mean it won't fit with accessories that go beyond the ring. CB rating: 4/5 stars
06. Spigen Liquid Air Armor The best textured iPhone 14 Pro case Materials: TPU
Colours: 4

Colours: 4



+ Slim, smart design

+ Grippy texture

+ Slim, smart design
+ Grippy texture
- Textured grip may pick up debris A textured iPhone Pro 14 case can help prevent the phone from slipping out of your hands, and Spigen's Liquid Air format alos offers extra shock absorption for protection in the event that it does. Texture often adds bulk to a case, but this case is slim and light, while adding cushioning to protect the phone. It's very affordable too, listed at just $15.99 / $16.99. The downside could be keeping that textured surface clean. CB rating: 4/5 stars

The best iPhone 14 Plus cases

01. Apple Silicone iPhone 14 Plus Case The best iPhone 14 Plus case for simple good looks Materials: silicone
Colours: 8

Colours: 8



+ Slim, elegant design

+ Soft-touch finish

+ Slim, elegant design
+ Soft-touch finish
- Expensive for the simplicity We've already picked this case out for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro above, and we're including it again as one of the best iPhone 14 Plus cases since it's the best simple iPhone 14 case we've found yet. It's pricey for a simple shell case, but you get guaranteed Apple quality and fit and eight colour options to choose from. CB rating: 5/5 stars
02. Dbrand iPhone 14 Plus Grip Case The best iPhone 14 Plus case to stand out Materials: carbon composite
Colours: 20+

Colours: 20+



+ Lots of colours and designs

+ Well considered and executed features

+ Lots of colours and designs
+ Well considered and executed features
- Textured grip can be more difficult to clean If you're looking for an iPhone 14 case with a heap of personality, Dbrand has a ton of designs to choose from. It's not just looks though. We've found Dbrand to be a case company that really thinks its products though. Its iPhone 14 Plus cases have a 'crescent arc' shape with a lower lip in the centre to make it easier to swipe the whole screen. There are plenty of details like that, from satisfying 'clicky buttons' to 'grip strips' on the side. CB rating: 5/5 stars
03. Apple iPhone 14 Plus Leather Case with MagSafe The best iPhone 14 Plus case for a smart look Materials: leather
Colours: 5

Colours: 5



+ Great fit

+ Premium finish

+ Great fit
+ Premium finish
- Not as cushioned as other options Apple's leather iPhone 14 case makes a showing here too. It's available in the same five colours for the iPhone 14 Plus as for the other version of the new smartphone. It's a simple but elegant solution to keep your phone free from scratches and smudges, and will offer at least some cushioning against drops. It has built-in magnets for MagSafe. CB rating: 5/5 stars
04. Speck Presidio2 Grip iPhone 14 Plus Case The best iPhone 14 Plus case for grip Materials: Polycarbonate
Colours: 5

Colours: 5



+ Slim, elegant design

+ Good grip

+ Slim, elegant design
+ Good grip
- Textured grip can be more difficult to clean Worried about losing your grip on tour new phone? Speck's Presidio2 Grip case has a rugged texture on the sides and on the back to help prevent it slipping. The material is also treated with a Microban antimicrobial protection, which can resist the growth of bacteria and mildew, so it shouldn't get too clogged up with grime either. Best of all, despite the textured surface, the case doesn't look rugged or bulky. CB rating: 5/5 stars
05. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case The best cheap iPhone 14 Plus case Materials: Polycarbonate / TPU
Colours: 8

Colours: 8



+ Simple but does the job

+ Costs less than $20/£20

+ Simple but does the job
+ Costs less than $20/£20
- No magnet For a simple case that does the job, we'd recommend considering the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 14 Plus Case. It doesn't offer a massive protection, but it does have a raised lip to protect the iPhone 14 Plus screen and camera, tactile buttons and air cushioning for at least some shock absorption. You can't really argue with that for this price. The cheapest option is the completely transparent case but the options with coloured edges are all under $20 / £20. CB rating: 3/5 stars
06. OtterBox Lumen Series Case The best iPhone 14 Plus case for sparkle Materials: Polycarbonate / TPU
Colours: 4

Colours: 4



+ Unique colours

+ Simple but smart

+ Unique colours
+ Simple but smart
- Expensive for the level of protection provided With the official approval of Apple, which sells the case directly, the OtterBox Lumen Series iPhone 14 Plus case offers a bit of glitz for anyone who wants an elegant case with more of a special touch. It comes in four colours – blue, gold, silver and black – each with metallic highlights, and it works perfectly with MagSafe. It's priced on a par with Apple's own basic silicone case, but it adds something a bit more special colour-wise. CB rating: 4/5 stars

The best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases

01. Apple Silicone iPhone 14 Pro Case The best iPhone 14 Pro Max case for simple good looks Materials: silicone
Colours: 8

Colours: 8



+ Slim, smart design

+ Soft-touch finish

+ Slim, smart design
+ Soft-touch finish
- Expensive for the level of protection offered Apple's own basic silicone case is also available for the larger iPhone Pro Max in the same colours as for the other models. The slim fit will be welcome if you want to avoid adding any extra bulk to your phone, and the aligned magnets mean you'll have no problem using this with MagSafe devices. Yes, it's pricey for what it is, but this is Apple. CB rating: 5/5 stars
02. Casetify Ultra Impact iPhone 14 Pro Max Case The best iPhone 14 Pro Max case for rugged protection Materials: recycled plastic
Colours: 1

Colours: 1



+ Rugged corner protection

+ Recycled materials

+ Rugged corner protection
+ Recycled materials
- Adds to the phone's size We picked out Casetify's ultra-protective Bounce Case for the iPhone 14 Pro above. That's available as an iPhone 14 Pro Max case as well, but considering that the Max is already on the large size, we feel those huge corners really make it too big. The Casetify Ultra Impact case is a little more streamlined while still providing reinforced corner protection. If this is still too bulky, there's also the standard Impact Case without the bumpers. CB rating: 5/5 stars
03. Dbrand iPhone 14 Pro Max Case The best iPhone 14 Pro Max case to stand out Materials:
Colours: 20+

Colours: 20+



+ Lots of designs to choose from

+ Good level of protection and grip

+ Lots of designs to choose from
+ Good level of protection and grip
- Textured edges may be more difficult to clean If you want to a case that offers good protection but a design that stands out, Dbrand has a huge range of colourful options. The brand has really thought through the design of this case, which offers a good level of production plus ergonomic features like a crescent profile that lets you swipe to the edge of the screen, shiny grip strips and buttons that click. CB rating: 5/5 stars
04. Mujjo Full Leather Case The best iPhone 14 Pro Max case for luxury style Materials: leather, microfibre
Colours: 3

Colours: 3



+ Premium quality leather

+ Clicky metal buttons

- Textured grip can be more difficult to clean We've seen Mujjo cases for other Apple products and we tend to find its quality leather products really complement Apple's own style with its focus on quality and minimalism. Its full leather iPhone 14 Pro Max offers a superb fit and finish, and a microfibre interior to protect the phone. It looks super-sleek and professional. CB rating: 5/5 stars (opens in new tab) 05. OtterBox Defender Series Pro View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best iPhone 14 Pro Max case for bold colours Materials: Polycarbonate/synthetic rubber

Colours: 5



+ Good protection

+ Unique colours

- Bulky edges For some bold colour options and a good level of protection, the OtterBox Defender Series Pro turns out good cases for a range of phones, and the iPhone Pro Max is no exception. There are five colour options and it also comes with a holster should you want to clip your iPhone Pro Max to a belt – after all, it's a bit big for a pocket. The edges provide excellent protection, but they aren't the slimmest. CB rating: 4/5 stars (opens in new tab) 05. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best cheap iPhone 14 Pro Max case Materials: Polycarbonate / TPU

Colours: 7



+ Anti-yellowing technology

+ Costs less than $20/£20

- No magnet The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already an expensive purchase, so if you don't want to spend yet another sizeable chunk of cash on a case, the best cheap option available so far looks to be the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 14 Pro Max Case. It's not going to protect your phone if it falls off a building, and it doesn't have magnets, but with tactile buttons and air cushioning, it will protect the back of your phone from scratches and offer absorb some impact. CB rating: 3/5 stars

Will iPhone 13 cases fit the iPhone 14? The iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are extremely similar in design and their overall dimensions, but they're not exactly the same. The iPhone 14 is 0.01 inches / 0.2mm thicker than the iPhone 13. That shouldn't be enough of a difference to require a different case, but there's another complication. The placement and size of the power and volume buttons is also slightly different, and this means that a lot of iPhone 13 cases probably won't be suitable for iPhone 14. As for iPhone 14 Pro cases, you'll almost definitely need a specific case. Again, the overall design hasn't changed a lot from the iPhone 13 Pro, but there are slight differences in every measurement: It's almost a millimetre (0.03in taller), 0.2mm (0.01in thicker) and very slightly narrower. Again the buttons are in a slightly different position, and the camera bump is larger and wider than before. The same applies with the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

What should I look for when choosing an iPhone 14 case? Whether you're looking for an iPhone 14 case or an iPhone 14 Pro case, the first thing to decide is what kind of protection you want. Do you want a super slim case that protects your phone from marks and scratches without adding bulk, or do you want the reassurance of a more rugged case that will offer more cushioning if you accidentally drop your phone? And if you're worried about your camera, it's worth choosing a case that had a raised lip around the camera area to protect the lenses. Aside from that, the main thing to ensure when choosing an iPhone 14 case is that it's compatible with Apple MagSafe – you don't want a case that you have to remove in order to charge your phone. You'll also want to make sure you get the right case for your phone. There are four iPhone 14 models and they have different designs and sizes, so you need to be sure that you're buying a case that fits your phone, whether that's the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

