The best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases in 2023

The latest iPhone generation is here, and there's no better time to shop for the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases – with an array of options out there to suit every budget and lifestyle. You'll want to ensure that your new iPhone 15 Pro Max is protected from day one, and thankfully, we've got you covered (pun intended).

No exaggeration, I've tested well over 100 phone cases this past year from some of the top phone case brands and manufacturers, so I know a thing or two about exactly which iPhone 15 case you'll want to invest in, as well as what's best avoided.

If you're a photographer or content creator, then you'll benefit from an iPhone 15 Pro Max case with raised edges to protect your camera unit from any cracked lenses upon impact, as well as a case with magnetic mounting options for using your new best camera phone with any gimbals, tripods or videography rigs.

The best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases

How do I choose a case?

We understand that the hunt for a reliable yet reasonably priced phone case can be a little daunting, but fear not. Once you know the answer to these questions, finding the best iPhone 15 Pro Max case to suit your lifestyle (and budget!) is a breeze.

It's simple, really. Do you like your smartphone to feel weighted, or light as a feather? Are you someone who values intricate designs, or prefers to keep things simple with a clear case? How do you feel about having your credit cards stored in your phone case? Kickstand: love them or hate them?

How we test

In all honesty, there's no real way to test a phone case thoroughly enough without putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like comfort and grip, weight and bulkiness, case texture, plus any additional features such as integrated kickstands and card slots.

There are other things to consider such as a case's compatibility with MagSafe, if it enables Qi charging and other wireless functions, as well as the manufacturer's reputation, and most of all - the product price range and value for money.

We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of phone cases knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some cases might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.

With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing phone cases, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that can be trusted.