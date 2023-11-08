The best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases in 2023

The latest iPhone generation is here, and there's no better time to shop for the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases – with an array of options out there to suit every budget and lifestyle. You'll want to ensure that your new iPhone 15 Pro Max is protected from day one, and thankfully, we've got you covered (pun intended).
No exaggeration, I've tested well over 100 phone cases this past year from some of the top phone case brands and manufacturers, so I know a thing or two about exactly which iPhone 15 case you'll want to invest in, as well as what's best avoided.
If you're a photographer or content creator, then you'll benefit from an iPhone 15 Pro Max case with raised edges to protect your camera unit from any cracked lenses upon impact, as well as a case with magnetic mounting options for using your new best camera phone with any gimbals, tripods or videography rigs.
iPhone 15 Pro Max Case
The best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases
Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Best for everyone
Materials: Polycarbonate / Black TPU frame / AiroShock drop protection
Without a doubt, the best protection you can give your new iPhone 15 Pro Max is with a case from Mous. The Clarity 2.0 series is a winner if you like the look of a clear case but one that's equipped with MagSafe, and don't be fooled by the simple design - it's ultra-protective too, with AiroShock features.
Best for photographers
Materials: Weatherproof Nylon Canvas
The Peak Design everyday case is a staple for smartphone shooters and content creators, due to its beneficial features like TPU shock-absorbing bumpers, a raised camera bezel, and 6ft drop protection. It's essential for anyone wanting to use Peak Design's own products, equipped with SlimLink locking technology for magnetic attachment.
Best for designers
Materials: Silicone Interior + Hard Shell Exterior
If you want the prettiest iPhone 15 Pro Max case on the market then look no further than BURGA. These cases are extremely elegant, and stylish, offering great double-layer protection with raised bezels around the edges of the camera unit and shock absorption bumpers. Did we mention you can match it to your other devices too? With a full design collection.
Best for videographers
Materials: TPU blend
Similarly to Peak Design, this case from Moment is great for smartphone shooters and videographers, making it an essential buy if you hope to use the latest anamorphic and T-series lenses and other accessories from the company. Moment cases also boast a strong (M) Force magnet array and are MagSafe compatible to attach your iPhone to any magnetic surface.
Best for lens protection
Materials: Polycarbonate, Hard Premium Plastic, Thermoplastic Polyurethane.
This iPhone 15 Pro Max case bundle from FNTCASE is excellent value for money, offering a solid case with a built-in sliding camera lens cover to keep your lens array safe, and a screen protector too – all for an extremely affordable price. It has an integrated kickstand on the back, is shockproof, scratch-proof, and meets military-grade drop protection standards.
Best for adventurers
Materials: Impact-resistant polycarbonate
If you're an outdoorsy type who likes to climb mountains, go camping, and punch snakes, then this case from Rokform is the ultimate choice. It beats the military-grade standards of drop protection, is MagSafe and wireless charging compatible, and uses a RokLockTwist Lock magnetic mounting for a 3x stronger hold onto magnetic surfaces.
Best for customization
Materials: EcoShock
Easily the bounciest case on the market, this offering from Casetify will leave your iPhone 15 Pro Max intact from the harshest of heights, tested to withstand 21.3 ft drop protection, which is six times exceeding the military-grade standards, and it also has raised screen bezels, and some amazing designs to choose from with customization options too.
Best for extreme protection
Materials: Walnut, Aramid Fibre, Bamboo, Black Leather, Silver Pearl, Atlantic Blue, and Forest Green
Another contender from Mous, the Limitless 5.0 series can withstand anything – and Mous is so confident in its cases that it threw an iPhone 15 Pro out of the window of a speeding F1 car with a Mous case (and it was fine!). These cases are premium, but worth every penny if you ask us.
Best for commuting
Materials: Graphene / antimicrobial agent / 92% post-consumer recycled content.
The Denali case from ZAGG includes a built-in kickstand and has a rugged, textured back for a strong grip. It has been drop tested from 16 feet (5 meters) and Strengthened with Graphene material which is harder than a diamond and 200x stronger than steel.
How do I choose a case?
We understand that the hunt for a reliable yet reasonably priced phone case can be a little daunting, but fear not. Once you know the answer to these questions, finding the best iPhone 15 Pro Max case to suit your lifestyle (and budget!) is a breeze.
It's simple, really. Do you like your smartphone to feel weighted, or light as a feather? Are you someone who values intricate designs, or prefers to keep things simple with a clear case? How do you feel about having your credit cards stored in your phone case? Kickstand: love them or hate them?
We also have some guides to the best iPhone 14 Pro Max series cases if you're yet to upgrade your iPhone but still want the best cases on the market.
How we test
In all honesty, there's no real way to test a phone case thoroughly enough without putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like comfort and grip, weight and bulkiness, case texture, plus any additional features such as integrated kickstands and card slots.
There are other things to consider such as a case's compatibility with MagSafe, if it enables Qi charging and other wireless functions, as well as the manufacturer's reputation, and most of all - the product price range and value for money.
We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of phone cases knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some cases might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.
With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing phone cases, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that can be trusted.