Adobe's been at the forefront of advances in creative technology for years, but even it recognises that generative AI is making the current pace of change difficult to keep up with. To get a handle on how creative work is changing on the ground, it's assembled a diverse all-star team to chart where things are going.

The Creative Collective comprises eight experts bringing very different experiences of creative work. They'll have regular meetings, compare perspectives and ideas and, hopefully, identify new opportunities for artists and designers along the way.

(Image credit: Adobe)

The Creative Collective is a cross-discipline initiative convening influential creatives from design, photography, film and social media content creation. The veteran graphic designer Stefan Sagmeister is joined by the fashion and beauty photographer Lindsay Adler, Swiss Miss design blog and studio founder Tina Roth-Eisenberg and the visual artist Tim Tadder.