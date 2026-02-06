Design Graphic Design Packaging Design This hot sauce design dispute is an absolute Tabasco fiasco News By Natalie Fear published 6 February 2026 The legal battle is heating up. (Image credit: Stoli/Absolut/McIlhenny) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors